Rackley W.A.R. Race Preview: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Team Report

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes

Event: Bucked Up 200

Date: Friday, March 5, 2021

Venue: Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway

Track Description: 1.5-mile superspeedway

Race: 134 laps / 201 miles

Rackley W.A.R.’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History … Since entering the NASCAR Camping World Truck

Series (NCWTS) in 2021, the Centerville, Tenn., -based organization has logged two starts with one driver, Timothy Peters,

resulting in an average starting position of 18.5 and an average finishing position of 25.0.

Under the Neon Lights Experience … Rackley W.A.R. co-owner Willie Allen, who spent seven years as a driver in the

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS), has experience at the Las Vegas Motor

Speedway. The 2007 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year has one NASCAR Xfinity Series start, and

one NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the Las Vegas, Nev.,-facility.

Timothy Peters

No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado

Sin City … NASCAR heads west to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. This weekend marks Timothy Peters’ 13th

Las Vegas Motor Speedway appearance with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The Danville, Va.,-native has one

win (2013), five top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes, with 82 laps led. In 2016 Peters captured the pole award with a

time of 30.690 seconds, 175.953 mph.

Speedway Stats: Timothy Peters has 142 combined NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts on speedways (tracks

1 to 2-miles in length). He has two wins (Las Vegas, Phoenix), 33 top-five finishes, and 72 top-10 finishes collecting an

average finish of 12.5.

Starting Lineup: The lineup for the 201-mile event was determined by using NASCAR’s competition-based formula, which

takes into account finishing positions from the previous race (weighted 25% owner and 25% driver, 24

th-place DAYTONA Road), the ranking in team owner points (35%, 24 th-place) and the fastest lap from the previous race (15%).

Timothy Peters will start at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway from the 19th-place on Row 10.

Pit Stall Selections … Pit Stall 35, towards Turn 4.

Atop the Pit Box: Chad Kendrick … Chad Kendrick, crew chief for the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado, has

two top-five finishes and four top-ten finishes in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Las Vegas Motor

Speedway in 15 starts. Kendrick posted a fifth-place finish (2009), as well as an 11th-place finish (2017) with Peters at the

1.5-mile track.

Catch the Action … The Bucked Up 200 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be broadcast live on FS1 on Friday, March

8, starting with NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Las Vegas at 8:00 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live at 8:30 p.m. (ET) on the

Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

In the Rearview Mirror: Daytona International Speedway Road Course … Timothy Peters, driver of the No. 25 Rackley

Roofing Chevrolet Silverado for Rackley W.A.R., finished in the 24th-place in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 at DAYTONA presented by O’Reilly at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course on

Friday, February 19. Peters started in the 27th-place in the 40-truck field, and at the Stage 1 conclusion he was in the 24thplace. On Lap 22, Peters came to pit road for scheduled service. By the end of Stage 2, Peters was scored in the 29th-place.

Under caution, Peters visited pit road for service to the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado. On Lap 31 Peters

received some damage from an incident, and had a shredded tire.

QUOTE WORTHY

Timothy Peters, driver of the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado for Rackley W.A.R.

On the Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

“I am ready to get back after it this weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in our No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet

Silverado. The Las Vegas Motor Speedway has been good to me over the years. I am looking forward to returning to a track

that I have history at, and a track that I have won at.”



TIMOTHY PETERS LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY PERFORMANCE PROFILE

Date Event Start Finish Laps Status Led

September 24, 2005 Las Vegas 350 27 26 148/152 running 0

September 26, 2009 Las Vegas 350 24 5 146/146 running 2

September 25, 2010 Smith’s 350 18 26 135/146 running 3

October 15, 2011 Smith’s 350 11 3 146/146 running 4

September 28, 2012 Smith’s 350 2 8 146/146 running 18

September 28, 2013 Smith’s 350 12 1 146/146 running 3

September 27, 2014 Rhino Linings 350 17 4 146/146 running 26

October 3, 2015 Rhino Linings 350 4 2 146/146 running 13

October 1, 2016 DC Solar 350 1 9 146/146 running 13

September 30, 2017 Las Vegas 350 20 11 145/146 running 0

September 14, 2018 World of Westgate 200 14 19 143/144 running 0

March 1, 2019 Strat 200 18 12 133/134 running 0



Follow Rackley W.A.R. on Social Media … To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content,

visit Rackley W.A.R.’s Twitter page – @Rackley_WAR, and on Instagram at @rackley_war. “Like” Rackley W.A.R. on the

official Facebook page at facebook.com/RackleyWAR