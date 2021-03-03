Kaulig Racing Announces ‘Best Kept Secret’

Jeb Burton to Pilot the No. 10 Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LEXINGTON, N.C. (March 3, 2021) – Kaulig Racing announced today the addition of uniform rental company, Alsco Uniforms, as a partner on its No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Jeb Burton at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Alsco Uniforms, the leading supplier of employee uniforms, towels, first aid kits, floor mats and mops, has been a long-time partner of both Kaulig Racing and Burton, having supplied many of its products and services to the team. Kaulig Racing is now excited to take their relationship to the next level and welcome the uniform industry’s best kept secret onboard the No. 10 Chevrolet.

“Alsco Uniforms couldn’t be more thrilled for our new alignment with Kaulig Racing and driver Jeb Burton as a supplier and sponsor” said Ben Fox, director of sales and marketing at Alsco. “In addition to our sponsorship, we provide uniforms, towels, floor mats, sanitizers and first aid to the team.”

“Having Alsco on the No. 10 car is really exciting for Kaulig Racing, as they have been a valued partner of ours for a couple years now,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “We’re so happy Alsco has partnered with us as a sponsor and supplier, so we can help showcase their products to the motorsports industry.”

In addition to their primary race, Alsco also serves as an associate partner on the No. 10 for the entire 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season.

“I’m really looking forward to having Alsco on our No. 10 Chevrolet in Las Vegas,” said Burton. “They’ve been a great partner of mine the last couple years. This is the first time they will be a primary partner for me so I’m excited about that. Hopefully we can keep up the momentum we’ve had the last three weeks and make Alsco proud.”

Not only will Alsco act as the primary partner on the No. 10 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, it will also serve as the title sponsor for the NXS event, the Alsco Uniforms 300 on Saturday, March 6 at 4:30PM ET on FS1.

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round for the first time in 2020. Kaulig Racing fields three full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Jeb Burton, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned five wins in 2020 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team will make its second NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start in the 2021 Daytona 500 with Kaz Grala, as well as a limited NCS schedule this season. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Alsco

Alsco is a fifth-generation family-owned and -operated uniform company founded in 1889 and recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform rental industry. Celebrating over 130 years of business, Alsco provides uniform laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe to all kinds of customers in the healthcare, automotive, industrial and hospitality industries. With more than 180 locations and 20,000 employees, Alsco provides laundry rental services to more than 355,000 customers in 14 countries, which makes Alsco Uniforms the largest uniform company in the world. Visit www.alsco.com to learn more about how Alsco Uniforms is the industry’s best-kept secret.