JR Motorsports — NXS Las Vegas Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

RACE: Alsco Uniforms 300 (200 laps / 300 miles)

DATE: Saturday, March 6, 2021

Broadcast Information – TV: 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1 / Radio: 4 p.m. ET on PRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Michael Annett

No. 1 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet

• In the two NASCAR Xfinity Series events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2020, Michael Annett drove to a pair of seventh-place finishes. His best career finish at LVMS, fifth, came in the spring of 2019.

• On 1.5-mile tracks in 2020, Annett averaged an eighthplace finish over 12 events, with a pair of fifth-place runs. Annett finished 10 of the 12 races inside the top 10.

• Annett’s No. 1 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet will debut its 2021 paint scheme after having honored the American Heart Association for the opening three events.

• The last time Annett raced west of the Mississippi River, he earned a season-best fourth-place finish at Phoenix.

Josh Berry

No. 8 FilterTime Chevrolet

• Josh Berry will make his first NXS start at Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon.

• In five previous starts in the NXS on tracks between 1 and 2 miles in length, Berry has scored a best finish of 10th, coming last weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

• In nine career starts in the NXS, Berry has recorded three top 10s with a best result of seventh coming at Richmond Raceway in September 2015.

Noah Gragson

No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet

• Noah Gragson returns to his home track in Las Vegas having never finished worse than sixth in the NXS at the 1.5-mile facility.

• In two starts at Las Vegas in 2020, Gragson scored finishes of fourth and second.

• At tracks that are between 1 and 2 miles in length, Gragson holds an average finish of 9.9 and has led 75 percent of his career total laps at these facilities.

• Gragson’s average finish of 3.8 at LVMS is the second-best during his NXS career at tracks that he has raced at more than once. The only track with a better average finish is the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway (3.5).

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

• In 13 NXS starts at Las Vegas, Justin Allgaier has an impressive six top fives and 11 top 10s. His average finish there is 8.2, his best on 1.5-mile tracks.

• Since joining JRM in 2016, the veteran driver has only one finish outside the top 10 at the Las Vegas oval. In this event last year, Allgaier led 63 laps and won the second stage on his way to an eighth-place result. He followed that up with a fourth-place showing in the fall event at the speedway.

• Last season on 1.5-mile tracks, Allgaier had eight top-10 efforts, led for 197 laps and earned three stage wins. His best finish was third at Texas Motor Speedway.

Driver Quotes

“The last two seasons at Las Vegas, our Pilot Flying J Chevrolet has been solid. We led eight laps in the fall there in our last start and were in contention. We’ve had some bum luck so far this season, getting caught in a crash at Daytona, but Mike Bumgarner and the team are giving me great Camaros every week and we’re starting to build some momentum. I always look forward to the West Coast swing.” – Michael Annett

“This season has definitely not gotten off to the start our No. 7 team wanted, but Las Vegas is the perfect place for us to turn things around. Our BRANDT Professional Agriculture Camaro has a history of showing a lot of speed there and it’s just a track that I really enjoy racing on. Last year we were able to pick up a stage win and lead some laps and I’m confident that we can go there and have success this weekend.” – Justin Allgaier

“I’m really looking forward to getting to Las Vegas this weekend with this FilterTime team. It felt good getting that first mile-and-a-half race under my belt last weekend in Homestead and hopefully some of the things we learned there can transfer over to Vegas. There are still things that we can work on and I feel really confident that we will continue to build and get better and have a strong run on Saturday.” – Josh Berry

“We’ve had really fast race cars this year but we unfortunately don’t have the finishes to show for it. We’ve had a car to win each week, we just need to be able to put a complete race together. There’s no better time for that than this weekend when I return back home to Las Vegas. Hopefully we can put this Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/Black Rifle Coffee Camaro back into Victory Lane to turn our season around.” – Noah Gragson

JRM Team Updates:

• JRM at Las Vegas: In 52 NXS starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, JR Motorsports has one win, 20 top-five and 32 top-10 finishes. NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin scored the organization’s lone victory at the 1.5-mile speedway in March of 2008. This victory was the first of 51 for JRM as an NXS team.

