Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Las Vegas I

Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Las Vegas

Week four of the NASCAR Cup Series slate heads west to Las Vegas Motor Speedway where Jack Roush has 16 wins all-time, including seven in the NCS. Chris Buescher makes his ninth Cup start at Las Vegas, while Ryan Newman makes his 23rd.

Pennzoil 400

Sunday, March 7 | 3:30 p.m. ET

FOX, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Homestead Recap, Las Vegas Preview

Newman maneuvered his way to a seventh-place run Sunday at Homestead, his first top-10 of the young 2021 season. After starting 23rd, he powered his way inside the top-10 early and battled back into the fray late. The finish marked his first top-10 on a non-Superspeedway track since the 2019 season finale at Homestead when he ran seventh, one of his 14 top-10s that season.

Wyndham Rewards returns to Newman’s Ford this weekend for its 2021 debut.

Buescher was the talk of the afternoon Sunday in Homestead, ultimately finishing 19th after winning the opening stage, earning a playoff point and leading 57 laps. He passed 11 cars in the opening 53 laps before taking the lead, one he would hold for the most laps he’s led in any prior season. It also marked his second stage win, earning a career-high 15 stage points.

Fastenal is back on Buescher’s machine in Las Vegas as the primary.

Early JACKpot

Roush Fenway hit the Vegas jackpot right off the bat, winning the inaugural Cup event at Las Vegas in 1998. Mark Martin led 82 laps in the victory that served as a banner day for Roush Fenway.

Inaugural Sweep

Roush Fenway placed all five of its Cup entries inside the top 10 of that inaugural Las Vegas Cup race in 1998, including three inside the top five, four inside the top six, one in the winners circle and the runner up (6 – 1st, 99 – 2nd, 26 – 4th, 16 – 6th and 97 – 10th).

Continued Success

Roush Fenway Racing won the first three Cup races at LVMS from ‘98-’00, with Jeff Burton winning back-to-back events in ’99 and ’00. Roush Fenway also took three of the first nine Xfinity Series events at LVMS.

Victory Lane at Vegas

In addition to the first three Cup races at LVMS, Roush Fenway again found the winners’ circle in 2003 and 2004 at the 1.5-mile track with Matt Kenseth. Carl Edwards took the checkered flag at the 2008 and 2011 events to give RFR seven Cup wins at Las Vegas with four different drivers.

Back to Back at Vegas

Roush Fenway has won back-to-back Cup races at LVMS on two separate occasions in ’99-’00 and ’03-04’ and once in the Xfinity Series in ‘99 and ‘00.

Across the Board at Vegas

All in all, Roush Fenway Racing has tallied 16 total NASCAR wins, while turning 37,000+ laps in NASCAR action at LVMS for 56,000+ miles, while leading over 2,600 laps at the track in NASCAR’s top three divisions. At the same time the organization has finished inside the top 10 in 50 percent of its 178 NASCAR starts at LVMS.

