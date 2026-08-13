WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY TO OPEN NASCAR’S FINAL THREE-RACE RUN TO THE CHASE IN 2027

Enjoy Illinois 300 opens the high-stakes three-race regular-season stretch on Sunday, Aug. 22, to help set the NASCAR Cup Series Chase field.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series returns for a second consecutive year with the Nu Way 225 on Saturday, Aug. 21.

Current ticket holders can renew for the 2027 weekend beginning Sunday, Sept. 13.

MADISON, Ill. (Aug. 13, 2026) – World Wide Technology Raceway will open NASCAR’s pivotal final three-race regular-season stretch to set the 2027 Cup Series Chase field when the Enjoy Illinois 300 returns Sunday, Aug. 22.

The doubleheader weekend also will feature the return of the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series for a second consecutive year with the Nu Way 225 on Saturday, Aug. 21.

As the first of the final three regular-season races, the Enjoy Illinois 300 will carry significant championship implications throughout the Cup Series field. Drivers still seeking one of the remaining berths in the 16-driver Chase field will have only three opportunities remaining, while those already qualified will look to improve their Chase seedings. The final three-race stretch also includes two of NASCAR’s most iconic venues – Daytona International Speedway (Aug. 28) and Darlington Raceway (Sept. 5).

“World Wide Technology Raceway will take on an exciting new position on the NASCAR schedule, launching the three-race run that will set the Cup Series Chase field,” World Wide Technology Raceway Owner and CEO Curtis Francois said. “With only three opportunities remaining to secure a Chase berth or improve seeding, the Enjoy Illinois 300 will bring urgency, pressure and intense racing from the opening lap.

“With the tremendous support from NASCAR and our fans, businesses and partners across the greater St. Louis region and throughout Illinois and Missouri, this race weekend has been a huge success since its debut in 2022. We’re proud of what we have built together and look forward to carrying that momentum into the 2027 season.”

The Enjoy Illinois 300 served as a summer regular-season race during each of its first three seasons before moving into the 10-race NASCAR Playoffs in 2025. The Cup Series event has sold out in each of its first four years and is pursuing the same result when the Enjoy Illinois 300 returns Sunday, Sept. 13, as the second race of The Chase. Tickets remain available for the Sept. 12-13 Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR doubleheader weekend at www.wwtraceway.com or by calling the ticket office at (618) 215-8888 ext. 1.

Current ticket holders may renew for the 2027 NASCAR weekend beginning Sunday, Sept. 13, either at the track or through a Tixr link that will be distributed to account holders by email. General public ticket availability will be announced at a later date.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) is the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA racing in St. Louis’ Metro East region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering 700 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1.25-mile superspeedway; 1/4-mile drag strip; 2.0-mile road course; the Gateway Kartplex state-of-the-art karting facility; and the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links. WWTR and Owner & CEO Curtis Francois have been recognized with several awards, including: 2023 St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame induction; 2023 Innovation in Philanthropy Award by the St. Louis Business Journal; 2022 Explore St. Louis Hospitality Hero Recognition; 2022 Best in Show and Best Event & Festival from the Illinois Governor’s Conference on Tourism; 2021 Comcast Community Champion of the Year; 2021 Jack Buck Award; 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Track Award; 2018 Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission; 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference; and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association. Our mission: We are committed to making a difference in our community, while providing first-class entertainment and memories that last a lifetime.