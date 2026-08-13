ELITE MOTORSPORTS PARTNERS WITH OUTDOOR AMERICA HOLDINGS, LICENSEE AND PACKAGER OF FIELD & STREAM TV

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (Aug. 13, 2026) — Elite Motorsports, a premier multi-car powerhouse in NHRA Championship Drag Racing, announced a strategic partnership with iconic lifestyle and outdoor media brand Field & Stream TV and parent company Outdoor America Holdings.

The partnership unites two racing and outdoor enthusiast brands that cater to passionate, active American consumers, connecting the high-octane world of championship drag racing with the outdoorsmen and sports enthusiasts who watch Field & Stream TV and Outdoor America.

“At Elite Motorsports, our team, drivers, and fans live and breathe the outdoor lifestyle when we’re not at the track,” said Richard Freeman, owner and President of Elite Motorsports. “Field & Stream TV is a legendary American brand, and the vast reach of the Outdoor America Holdings publisher partners share our passion for competition, hard work, and the outdoors. Bringing them on board across our program is a natural fit, and we’re excited to represent them on and off the track.”

Through this alliance, Field & Stream TV and Outdoor America branding will be featured across Elite Motorsports’ extensive fleet of competition vehicles. In addition to trackside visibility, the partnership will feature collaborative digital content and cross-promotional campaigns with talks of a feature series: “Elite Motorsports Outdoors.”

“Partnering with Elite Motorsports gives us a direct connection to one of the most loyal and passionate fan bases in all of sports,” said Nick Rhodes, CEO of Outdoor America Holdings, and Field & Stream TV. “This partnership celebrates the intersection of motorsports and the outdoors. NHRA fans are outdoor enthusiasts, hunters, anglers, and DIYers. Elite Motorsports sets the gold standard for performance and teamwork in drag racing, making them the ideal partner as we continue to expand the reach of Field & Stream TV and Outdoor America branded content.”

The Field & Stream TV branding will make its debut on the Elite Motorsports stable of cars at the upcoming NHRA Brainerd Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway in Minnesota August 21-23.

About Field & Stream TV

Field & Stream TV, is committed to inspiring Americans to spend more time in the outdoors. Designed as a leading authority in outdoor sports and recreation, the platform delivers engaging content across Broadcast TV, FAST and streaming distribution, as well as the robust online Outdoor America direct to consumer storefront featuring more than 800 brands and 50,000 products. Field & Stream connects audiences with relevant, local content that encourages participation in public lands and waterways across the country.

About Elite Motorsports

Elite Motorsports, LLC is the leader in motorsports transportation needs. With a large inventory of new and used trailers, motor coaches, semi-transporters, and more, the experienced team at Elite Motorsports works tirelessly to deliver tailored racing solutions for each customer’s changing needs. The team at Elite Motorsports understand how to meet the needs of each customer because they are out there too, drag racing alongside their customer base. Elite Motorsports operates the largest professional drag racing team in the NHRA featuring Pro Stock drivers Erica Enders, Jeg Coughlin Jr., Troy Coughlin Jr., Aaron Stanfield, Greg Stanfield and Stephen Bell. In 2026, Elite Motorsports debuted its Top Fuel operation featuring Tony Stewart behind the wheel. Royce Lee Freeman and Mike Lomas represent Elite Motorsports in Competition Eliminator and Shane Gray will join the team in 2027 driving in the NHRA Pro Mod series. As the tentpole organization among the Elite family of brands, Elite Motorsports has a solid reputation within the world of motorsports and beyond. Each drag racing operation is different and the folks at Elite Motorsports pay attention to the details that matter.