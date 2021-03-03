Ryan Truex – Bucked Up 200 Race Advance

Bucked Up 200 | Las Vegas Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 40 Jacob Companies Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ryan Truex

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @Ryan_Truex

Truex on Racing at Las Vegas: “We’ve had two great trucks to start the season and I’m confident that will continue this week at Las Vegas,” said Truex. “Wally, myself and the whole team are working well together. Our Jacob Companies Chevrolet looks great, and we are looking forward to getting it on track on Friday.”

Truex at Las Vegas: Friday night’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway marks Truex’s third Truck Series start at the track. In his two previous starts, Truex has one pole and two 12th-place finishes.

In addition, Truex has four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the 1.5-mile track, with his best finish of eighth coming in 2018.

Truex also has one NASCAR Cup Series start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, coming in 2014.

On the Truck: The No. 40 Chevrolet will carry the Jacob Companies at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

JACOB is a nationally certified, WBENC, woman owned, multifaceted construction firm with a focus on construction, design-build services, structural concrete, and technology. Jacob specializes in hotels, stadiums & athletic facilities, parking garages, hospital & healthcare facilities, assisted living facilities, automotive dealerships and high-rise structures.

As a full-service organization, JACOB provides clients with a wide range of design and technical support services for architecture, engineering, technology, land planning and development.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.