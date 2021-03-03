Conor Daly – Bucked Up 200 Race Advance

Bucked Up 200 | Las Vegas Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 44 Fatheadz Eyewear/ Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Conor Daly

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport, @ConorDaly22

Daly on Racing at Las Vegas: “Ever since the checkered flag fell in Las Vegas last year I was bothering Cody [Efaw] about another chance to get in a truck,” said Daly. “I learned so much during my first experience in the Truck Series, I had to try and come back to put it to good use! Working with everyone at Niece was an incredible experience and I want to go out and be able to deliver for them. It will be a shame not to have Travis Pastrana out there to chase around, but I hope to be able to make him proud. A big thank you to Fatheadz Eyewear and Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts for coming back to support this effort!”

Daly at Las Vegas: In Daly’s debut last season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, without practice or qualifying, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES regular finished 18th.

On the Truck: The No. 44 Chevrolet will race with support from Fatheadz Eyewear and Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts.

Founded in early 2004 under the direction of Rico Elmore, Fatheadz Eyewear started with exclusively catering to men with heads too large to fit in standard width sunglasses comfortably. To solve this issue, Elmore created a product line with four oversized sunglasses available in varying colors. Fatheadz Eyewear has grown to encompass nine distinct lines of eyewear for both, men and women, specifically tailored to serve its client base. With hundreds of unique product offerings, the innovation continues to drive its customer centric business.

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts is an authorized inTech Trailer, United, Featherlite, ATC, Legend, Alumitech, Haulmark, and EZ Go dealership serving the Warsaw, Indiana area. Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts, values the opportunity to create a long-term relationship with customers, by giving the best customer service available.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.