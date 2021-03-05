CR7 Motorsports ready to roll the dice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS, Nev: CR7 Motorsports heads to Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway for Friday night’s Bucked Up 200 with driver Grant Enfinger prepared to roll the dice and earn another strong finish in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS).

In an effort to allow Enfinger to earn maximum points in the Truck Series, CR7 Motorsports primary driver Codie Rohrbaugh offer to vacate his seat of the No. 9 Chevrolet Silverado for the third race of the season.

He will return in the series’ next event at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway on Mar. 20, 2021.

“We’re happy to have Grant (Enfinger) aboard the No. 9 Camping World | Grant County Mulch Chevrolet Silverado this weekend at Las Vegas,” offered Rohrbaugh. “I know his experience in the Truck Series has the potential to further strengthen our organization as we work to be a mainstay team in 2021.”

Enfinger, 36, will make his 10th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Las Vegas and eyes his second victory at the 1.5-mile track after earning the victory in September 2018.

In addition to his World of Westgate 200 triumph, he holds two top-five and five top-10 finishes in Sin City. Since 2012, he carries an average finish of 12.8.

“Thanks Marcus Lemonis and Camping World for making things happen,” said Enfinger.

“Also, thanks to Codie and all of the Rohrbaugh family for letting me hop in the truck at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Also, big thanks to ThorSport Racing and Duke and Rhonda Thorson for letting me have some fun this weekend.”

CR7 Motorsports is off to a solid 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start with finishes of eighth and 16th in the first two races at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course respectively.

“I’m proud of everyone’s hard work so far this season,” added Rohrbaugh. “Whether it’s me or Grant behind the wheel, the team has been at it working hard to make sure our CR7 Motorsports trucks go to the track competitive and prepared to do battle.

“It would be great to earn another top-10 finish on Friday night and keep the momentum on our side ahead of Atlanta in a few weeks.”

CR7 Motorsports has 29 NGOTS starts to their credit with a career-best finish of third at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (February 2020). Additionally, the team owns four other top-10 finishes at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (fifth) in October 2020, Richmond (Va.) Raceway (sixth) in September 2020, Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (eighth) in February 2021 and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway (10th) in October 2019. An 11th place qualifying effort at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (Oct. 2019) is the team’s best time trials effort to date.

In 20 career ARCA starts, Rohrbaugh has a best finish of seventh twice at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway (July 2018 and Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (February 2019). He has qualified a career-best fourth on four different occasions, most recently at Kansas Speedway (Oct. 2018).

Marketing partnership(s) opportunities are available for the No. 97 A.L.L. Construction | Grant County Mulch Chevrolet and No. 9 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet for the 2021 ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series seasons and beyond. Interested inquiries are encouraged to contact at tonya@gcmulch.com or 304.257.8783.

The Bucked Up 200 (134 laps | 201 miles) is the third of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag on Fri., Mar. 5, 2021 shortly after 6:00 p.m. (9:00 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.