Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Overview- Las Vegas

Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Overview-
Las Vegas Motor Speedway; Friday, March 5, 2021

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) Oval (1.5 Mile)
Race: Bucked Up 200; 134 Laps – 30/30/74; 201 Miles
Date/Broadcast: March 5, 2021 9:00 PM ET
TV: Fox Sports 1 (FS1), and the FOX Sports App
Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN)- Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90
Facebook: JordanAndersonRacing Instagram: JordanAndersonRacing Twitter: J66Anderson

Jordan Anderson – No. 3 Camping World Chevrolet Silverado Preview

News and Notes:

  • Starting Position: Anderson will start the Bucked Up 200 from the 28th position on Friday night. Due to no practice or qualifying the starting lineup was calculated by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent.
  • Las Vegas Motor Speedway Stats: Friday night’s Bucked Up 200 will mark Anderson’s ninth NCWTS start at LVMS. In eight other truck races at LVMS, Anderson holds an average finish of 20.125, with a career best finish of 14th coming in the fall of 2019.
  • Jordan Anderson Quote; “I am thankful to Marcus Lemonis and the entire team at Camping World for making the challenge happen this weekend. Proud to carry the Camping World brand and colors on our No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado in the Bucked Up 200. The NASCAR Camping World Truck series has been home for me ever since I made my debut back in 2014, and their support of the series has always been first class. To have the opportunity for JAR to race for the bonus put up is a huge potential gain for our team and all our partners.”
  • Camping World; Camping World, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is America’s leading recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer, offering an extensive assortment of recreational vehicles for sale, RV and camping gear, RV maintenance and repair, other outdoor and active sports products, and the industry’s broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources. Since the Company’s founding in 1966, Camping World has grown to become one of the most well-known destinations for everything RV, with more than 170 locations in 38 states and a comprehensive e-commerce platform. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com
  • Chassis; JAR will bring chassis No. 001 for Anderson to compete with in Friday night’s Bucked Up 200 at LVMS. Having last competed for JAR in October 2020 at Texas Motor Speedway in the SpeedyCash.com 400, Chassis No. 001 would earn a Top-15 being credited with the 13th position at the finish.

CR7 Motorsports heads to Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway for Friday night's Bucked Up 200 with driver Grant Enfinger prepared to roll the dice and earn another strong finish in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS).
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year candidate Kris Wright returns to the Young's Motorsports entry after successfully making his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course on Feb. 20.
Since entering the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) in 2021, the Centerville, Tenn., -based organization has logged two starts with one driver, Timothy Peters, resulting in an average starting position of 18.5 and an average finishing position of 25.0.
