Recycling of already used catalysts

Machinery has overwhelmed the world nowadays. Which releases tones of harmful gases in the form of smoke. A large portion of machinery is in the form of vehicles. It is our basic need to have a car for reaching our destinations on time. The world has become fast and so the mediums.

But cars exhaust tones of gases which is dangerous for both human and nature. If we cannot get rid of cars then we should control air pollution in different ways. One of the most effective ways to control gases released from cars is catalyst converters. They control the harmful gases and decrease air pollution. These are atmosphere-friendly and basic steps to prevent human life from hundreds of fatal diseases.

Catalyst converters are fitted to the exhaust outlet pipe of the vehicle. These are consist of metals like Platinum, Palladium, and Rhodium. All of these are very precious and expensive metals. Which change Carbon Monoxide, hydrocarbon, and nitrogen oxides into water vapors and dilute carbon dioxide. Through this process, they save the atmosphere from very harmful gases.

The economic value of metals that catalyst converters is very high. So used catalyst converters are recycled to extract the value of these precious metals. You can sell or buy a used catalyst with the help of special companies, for example, AutoCatalyst Market.

Mechanism of Recycling Catalytic Converter

First of all catalytic converters are separated from exhaust present in the form of a honeycomb. This process is called the Decanning unit. Then metal extracted from the Decanning unit is changed into a suitable size. It is turned into kepi form which makes it easy for chemicals to reach it. The more area available for interaction with chemicals increases the efficiency of chemicals. This process is called the Milling unit. After this process, we enter into Vacuum Transfer Unit. In which the previous sample of obtained metal is placed in a vacuum.

Then Double Comic Mixer is added. Which makes the sample homogeneous. Then at the stage of the Roasting Unit, impurities are extracted from the sample at a high temperature. Which turns it into a pure metal for chemical treatment. Then sample extracted from the catalytic converter is put in a Leaching solution, where its amount is decreased and precious metal becomes more precious and valuable. After this in Refining Unit sample is further refined from the leach solution. At which the last stage of its purity, here it became 100% pure metal. In the end for neutralization, the sample is exposed to Waste Water Treatment Unit. Where it becomes compatible according to environmental laws.

Recycling enables to get 95% of precious metal back from used catalytic converters. This process is very simple but it provides a huge value in return. Damaged catalytic converters are replaced in workshops and damaged catalytic converters are fed into recycling. It is the most perfect way of recollecting these precious metals because more than 50% of the production of these valuable metals is used as catalytic converters.