Bridget Burgess Teams Up with HMH Construction to Compete Full Time in the ARCA Menards West Series

By Official Release
0

TOOELE, UT, March 10, 2021 – Bridget Burgess and BMI Racing announced today their partnership with HMH Construction to compete full time ARCA Menards West Series for 2021.

This is an exciting opportunity for Bridget and BMI Racing as she enters her first full year of competing in the series, and this time with her own car. The Australian family-run team is based at Utah Motorsports Campus in Tooele UT and gained recognition last year with the unique mother/daughter team, and running a 2007 chassis loaned to them by Bill McAnally.

This work ethic by the family is what caught the attention of John Odom, CEO of HMH Construction, and had this to say about the partnership, “The team at HMH Construction and I are proud to be partnered with this great team and we are excited to see what Bridget can do this year and, in the future, behind the wheel”.

Bridget’s first race kicks off this Friday, March 12 at Phoenix Raceway

Bridget is powered by these great companies: HMH Construction, GEARWRENCH, Rugged Radios, Cometic Gasket, Ferrea Racing Components, FK Rod Ends, Fragola Peformance Systems, GC Cooling Fan, GT Radial, Hawk Performance, Impact Race Products, K&N Filters, Konig, Miller Electric, ProAm, PSC Motorsports, Sunoco Race Fuel, Tilton, XS Power

Official Release
