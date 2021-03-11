Weekend schedule for Phoenix Raceway

The NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series head to Phoenix Raceway this weekend for the fifth race of the season while the Camping World Truck Series has a week off from competition.

Both series have had four different winners in each race for what is shaping up to be an exciting season. There will be no practice or qualifying sessions due to COVID-19 protocols established by NASCAR.

The starting lineups are determined by the following metrics formula:

25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

35 percent: Team owner points ranking

15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, March 13

5:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 200 presented by Arizona 811

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Stage 1: 45 laps, Stage 2: 45 laps, Final Stage: 111

Total: 201 laps

Pole: Daniel Hemric

Sunday, March 14

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Instacart 500

FOX/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Stage 1: 75 laps, Stage 2: 115 laps, Final Stage: 122 laps

Total: 312 laps/500 Kilometers

Pole: Brad Keselowski

Phoenix Raceway Information:

Season Race #: 05 of 36 (03-14-21)

Track Size: 1-mile

Banking/Turn 1 & 2: 9 degrees

Banking/Turn 3 & 4: 11 degreesBanking/Frontstretch: 3 degrees

Banking/Backstretch: 9 degrees

Phoenix Raceway Qualifying Information – Cup Series :

Track Qualifying Record: Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet (143.158 mph, 25.147 seconds on 11-13-15)

2020 Pole Winner: Chase Elliott, Chevrolet (138.116 mph, 26.065 seconds on 03-07-20)

Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch and Ryan Newman lead the NASCAR Cup Series in starts at Phoenix with 36 starts each. Chase Elliott leads the series in average starting position with a 4.6 in 10 starts. Ryan Newman (2002, 2003, 2004, 2008) and Kyle Busch (2006, 2012, 2016, 2019) lead the NASCAR Cup Series in poles with four each. Five different manufacturers have won at least one Busch pole award led by Chevrolet (18), Ford (15), Toyota (7), Dodge (4) and Pontiac (4).

Phoenix Raceway Race Information – Cup Series :

Track race record: Tony Stewart, Pontiac (118.132 mph, 02:38:28 on 11-07-99)

2020 race winner: Joey Logano, Ford (94.407 mph, 03:20:50 on 03-08-20)

Kevin Harvick leads the series in wins with nine victories at Phoenix (2006 sweep, 2012 Playoff race, 2013 Playoff race, 2014 sweep, 2015 Spring race, 2016 Spring race, 2018 Spring race). Four different manufacturers have won at Phoenix, led by Chevrolet (24), Ford (17), Toyota (6) and Pontiac (2).

Top-10 Driver Ratings at Phoenix Raceway – Cup Series:

Kevin Harvick – 110.6

Chase Elliott – 108.4

Kyle Busch – 104.7

Denny Hamlin – 98.4

Brad Keselowski – 95.0

Kurt Busch – 94.5

Joey Logano – 93.1

Kyle Larson – 93.0

Ryan Blaney – 89.4

Martin Truex Jr – 88.5

(Note: Driver Ratings compiled from 2005-2020 races (32 total) among active drivers at Phoenix Raceway).