The FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway Outlook and Picks

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Michigan International Speedway for the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday, June 7, at 3 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Last season, Chase Briscoe captured the pole with a lap of 195.514 mph (36,826 secs.), and Denny Hamlin executed a late fuel-mileage battle to perfection to win the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

Track & Race Information for the FireKeepers Casino 400

Track Size: 2 miles

Banking/Turns: 18 degrees

Banking/Frontstretch: 5 degrees

Banking/Backstretch: 2 degrees

Frontstretch Length: 3,600 feet

Backstretch Length: 2,242 feet

Length and Race Stages for the FireKeepers Casino 400

Race Length: 200 laps / 400 miles

Stage 1 Length: 45 laps

Stage 2 Length: 75 laps (Ends on Lap 120)

Final Stage Length: 80 laps (Ends on Lap 200)

Who and what should you look out for at Michigan International Speedway?

This weekend, six of the 41 NASCAR Cup Series race winners at Michigan International Speedway are active. Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, and Denny Hamlin lead all active NCS drivers in wins at Michigan with three wins each. The deepest in the field that an active race winner has started at Michigan is 10th, by Denny Hamlin in 2011.

Active Michigan Race Winners Wins Seasons Denny Hamlin 3 2025, 2011, 2010 Joey Logano 3 2019, 2016, 2013 Kyle Larson 3 2017 sweep, 2016 Tyler Reddick 1 2024 Chris Buescher 1 2023 Ryan Blaney 1 2021

Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin lead all active drivers in runner-up finishes with three second-place finishes each.

The Driver Picks for the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway