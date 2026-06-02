The FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway Outlook and Picks

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Michigan International Speedway for the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday, June 7, at 3 p.m. ET on Prime Video.
Last season, Chase Briscoe captured the pole with a lap of 195.514 mph (36,826 secs.), and Denny Hamlin executed a late fuel-mileage battle to perfection to win the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
Track & Race Information for the FireKeepers Casino 400
Track Size: 2 miles
Banking/Turns: 18 degrees
Banking/Frontstretch: 5 degrees
Banking/Backstretch: 2 degrees
Frontstretch Length: 3,600 feet
Backstretch Length: 2,242 feet
Length and Race Stages for the FireKeepers Casino 400
Race Length: 200 laps / 400 miles
Stage 1 Length: 45 laps
Stage 2 Length: 75 laps (Ends on Lap 120)
Final Stage Length: 80 laps (Ends on Lap 200)
Who and what should you look out for at Michigan International Speedway?
This weekend, six of the 41 NASCAR Cup Series race winners at Michigan International Speedway are active. Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, and Denny Hamlin lead all active NCS drivers in wins at Michigan with three wins each. The deepest in the field that an active race winner has started at Michigan is 10th, by Denny Hamlin in 2011.
|Active Michigan Race Winners
|Wins
|Seasons
|Denny Hamlin
|3
|2025, 2011, 2010
|Joey Logano
|3
|2019, 2016, 2013
|Kyle Larson
|3
|2017 sweep, 2016
|Tyler Reddick
|1
|2024
|Chris Buescher
|1
|2023
|Ryan Blaney
|1
|2021
Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin lead all active drivers in runner-up finishes with three second-place finishes each.
The Driver Picks for the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway
- Denny Hamlin has one pole, three wins, 13 top fives, 20 top 10s, and an average finish of 11.886.
- Kyle Larson has one pole, three wins, eight top fives, ten top 10s, and an average finish of 11.941.
- Joey Logano has four poles, three wins, eight top fives, 18 top 10s, and an average finish of 13.345.
- Christopher Bell has one pole and an average finish of 19.000.
- Ryan Blaney has one win, five top fives, eight top 10s, and an average finish of 15.412.