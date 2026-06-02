Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup Series
Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

The FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway Outlook and Picks

By SM Staff
1 Minute Read

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Michigan International Speedway for the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday, June 7, at 3 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Last season, Chase Briscoe captured the pole with a lap of 195.514 mph (36,826 secs.), and Denny Hamlin executed a late fuel-mileage battle to perfection to win the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

Track & Race Information for the FireKeepers Casino 400

Track Size: 2 miles
Banking/Turns: 18 degrees
Banking/Frontstretch: 5 degrees
Banking/Backstretch: 2 degrees
Frontstretch Length: 3,600 feet
Backstretch Length: 2,242 feet

Length and Race Stages for the FireKeepers Casino 400

Race Length: 200 laps / 400 miles
Stage 1 Length: 45 laps
Stage 2 Length: 75 laps (Ends on Lap 120)
Final Stage Length: 80 laps (Ends on Lap 200)

Who and what should you look out for at Michigan International Speedway?

This weekend, six of the 41 NASCAR Cup Series race winners at Michigan International Speedway are active. Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, and Denny Hamlin lead all active NCS drivers in wins at Michigan with three wins each. The deepest in the field that an active race winner has started at Michigan is 10th, by Denny Hamlin in 2011.

Active Michigan Race WinnersWinsSeasons
Denny Hamlin32025, 2011, 2010
Joey Logano32019, 2016, 2013
Kyle Larson32017 sweep, 2016
Tyler Reddick12024
Chris Buescher12023
Ryan Blaney12021

Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin lead all active drivers in runner-up finishes with three second-place finishes each.

The Driver Picks for the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

  • Denny Hamlin has one pole, three wins, 13 top fives, 20 top 10s, and an average finish of 11.886.
  • Kyle Larson has one pole, three wins, eight top fives, ten top 10s, and an average finish of 11.941.
  • Joey Logano has four poles, three wins, eight top fives, 18 top 10s, and an average finish of 13.345.
  • Christopher Bell has one pole and an average finish of 19.000.
  • Ryan Blaney has one win, five top fives, eight top 10s, and an average finish of 15.412.
Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM Staff
SM Staff
Previous article
Alex Palou whoops field in chaotic Detroit race
Alex Palou whoops field in chaotic Detroit race

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ERROR: Sorry, human verification failed.

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
The FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway Outlook and Picks
01:24
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Justin Allgaier outmuscles Brent Crews for third O’Reilly victory at Nashville
02:20
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs rallies for last lap Truck victory at Nashville
02:14

Latest articles

NAPA AUTO PARTS NHRA MIDWEST NATIONALS TO SERVE AS FOOTBALL ADJACENT BROADCAST ON FOX...

Official Release -
NHRA on FOX broadcasts begin with last weekend’s inaugural NHRA Potomac Nationals presented by JEGS
Read more

MAN CAVE HEALTH RETURNS FOR NASCAR RACE WEEKEND, DELIVERING FREE, LIFE-SAVING PSA SCREENINGS

Official Release -
Pocono Raceway, in partnership with Man Cave Health, will once again bring its impactful men’s health initiative to fans during the June 12-14 NASCAR race weekend.
Read more

Spire Motorsports FireKeepers Casino 400 Race Advance

Official Release -
In 16 previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at Michigan International Speedway (MIS), Spire Motorsports has two top-10 finishes with a best result of seventh earned by Zane Smith in 2024.
Read more

Points Leader Layne Riggs Going For Third Straight NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Victory This...

Official Release -
Layne Riggs, driver of the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford F-150, is the hottest driver on the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series circuit after registering his second straight victory last weekend in Nashville.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos