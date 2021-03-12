Young’s Motorsports ARCA General Tire 150 Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | ARCA Menards Series

Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway | General Tire 150

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Toni Breidinger

Primary Partner(s): Roman Empire Management

Manufacturer: Chevrolet SS

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

2021 Driver Points Position: 18th

2021 Owner Points Position: 18th

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis A-02; brand new ARCA Menards Series chassis to Young’s Motorsports.

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

She’s Back: Former United States Auto Club (USAC) standout Toni Breidinger has joined Young’s Motorsports for the 2021 ARCA Menards Series season.

Breidinger will run the first five ARCA events of the 2021 season with hopes of a full-season slate aboard the No. 02 Roman Empire Management Chevrolet SS.

In addition to ARCA, Breidinger also plans to compete in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this season with a detailed schedule to be announced at a later date.

Daytona International Speedway Recap: In her superspeedway debut, Breidinger qualified her No. 02 Roman Empire Chevrolet SS 31st and cleverly kept pace with the lead draft throughout the race and earned a respectable 18th place finish in just her fourth ARCA Menards Series race.

Breidinger was also the highest finishing female competitor in the 2021 ARCA Menards Series opener besting fellow drivers Gracie Trotter (23rd) and Brittany Zamora (34th).

Track debut: Breidinger will make her Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway debut in Friday night’s General Tire 150. Like Daytona, she is one of three female drivers competing in the 150-lap contest joining Trotter and ARCA Menards Series West regular Bridget Burgess.

Women’s History Month: As one of the sport’s female competitors, Breidinger has been busy during Women’s History Month, an annual declared month that highlights the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society.

Some of her recent highlights include being featured of FOX Sport’s NASCAR Race Hub and the award-winning talk show Ellen hosted by television mogul Ellen DeGeneres.

Since her announcement joining Young’s Motorsports, she has been featured in several top outlets including About Her, CNN, People Magazine and talkSport 2.

She’s Not New: While Breidinger is new to Young’s Motorsports, she is not new to the ARCA Menards Series. In 2018 she competed in three ARCA races and finished a career-best 10th at Madison (Wisc.) International Speedway after starting 13th.

She additionally made starts at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway and Chicagoland (Ill.) Speedway, respectively.

Just The Facts: Breidinger is a 19-time USAC winner and finished fourth in the championship standings in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series in 2020 with DLP Motorsports.

Toni Breidinger Pre-Race Quotes:

How do you feel about going to Phoenix Raceway this weekend?

“I’m excited to be in Phoenix because it’s a combination race between the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA West and I’ll be up against other drivers that I grew up racing go-karts with.

“I feel like it’s going to be a really good race. It is another track that’s been around a long time.”

Talk about your first race at Young’s Motorsports at Daytona. Were you satisfied with your performance?

“I started 31st, moved my way up to 10th, had an error, and then finished the race on the lead lap and managed to avoid all the wrecks.

“Those were my main goals; finish the race, avoid any wrecks and finish on the lead lap. So, mission accomplished, but I’ll be looking for more at Talladega next month.”

What is the goal this weekend at Phoenix?

“The goal is definitely to complete all the laps, finish the race and learn the track the best that I can.

“Achieving those three things would be a success for my team and I and momentum to carry to the next ARCA Menards Series race.”

What have you been doing to prepare yourself for this weekend’s race?

“I’ve been on the simulator training as well as working out. Both help me with my focus on the track and are really the best ways to get ready for an upcoming race during COVID-19.”

Race Information:

The Lucas Oil 150 (150 laps | 150 miles) is the second of 20 races on the 2021 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins Fri., March 12th with a one-hour session from 1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. General Tire pole qualifying is set for later in the day at 3:30 p.m. The second race for the 69th consecutive ARCA season is set to take the green flag nearly two hours later shortly after 5:30 p.m. (MT) | 7:30 p.m. (ET). The event will be televised live on MAVTV while ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities.