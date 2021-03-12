Hammer Nutrition Joins Wayne Taylor Racing as Official Partner

Brownsburg, Ind. (March 12, 2021) Wayne Taylor Racing is pleased to announce their partnership with endurance sports nutrition company, Hammer Nutrition. For over 30 years, Hammer Nutrition has developed effective and natural products to properly fuel athletes, in all genres of athletic performance.

Working with drivers and now the No 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05 crew, Hammer Nutrition has played an integral role in the team’s on track and in pit performance. As recovery and getting quickly back to 100% capability is an important variable to winning in any sport, Hammer Nutrition has become a valuable element in helping with hydration and electrolyte support of the drivers and over the wall crew members, keeping them sharp at all times as they take on the most grueling of endurance races.

“It great to be working with everyone at Wayne Taylor Racing in support of their winning program,” said Brian Frank, owner, Hammer Nutrition. “Hammer Nutrition has been helping endurance athletes achieve peak athletic performance in extreme conditions with uniquely effective products and proprietary “less is best” fueling protocols since 1987. Thanks to the forward thinking at WTR, they have allowed us to assist their endurance athletes – drivers, crew and engineers – to consistently perform to their full potential during these grueling events, despite the extreme heat stress environment in which they work.”

Two-time IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Champion Ricky Taylor introduced WTR to Hammer Nutrition and, in his two years of working with the product, has experienced significant improvement in his own conditioning. During the time Taylor previously drove for WTR, the team had identified that Taylor would lose a significant amount of fluid and electrolytes each stint. At that time, in order to find a solution to keep Taylor driving at his peak performance, WTR teamed up with CoreSyte, a company that has develops sweat patches that sense and record sodium concentrations and electrolyte losses. Through the use of CoreSyte skin patches in 2017 and then again during the 2021 Rolex 24 at DAYTONA, the team was able to compare Taylor’s data found both periods and found that he had cut his sweat loss by 25-40%. Taylor attributes this reduction to working with Hammer Nutrition.

“I am delighted to have Hammer Nutrition on board with us, both in support of our drivers and our crew,” commented team owner, Wayne Taylor. “My boys, Ricky and Jordan (driver, Corvette Racing) have become so much stronger in and out of the car, and it has much to do with the product and the program that Hammer has provided them. To have Hammer Nutrition now expand their program to the other athletes on our team, our pit crew, is fantastic.”

Green flag for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring will wave at 10:10 a.m. ET on March 20th with live coverage beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports. Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque and Alexander Rossi will pilot the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05 around the historic Sebring International Raceway’s 3.74-mile track.

