Road Trip Across America: How to Arrive Safely and Free From COVID-19

You got to hand it to the virus. What we originally thought was just a momentary event, ended up disrupting our life like no other. The COVID-19 pandemic has cost us our freedom of movement, which will go down in history. About 82% of people had to cancel their traveling plans during the pandemic when all flights in and out of the country had to be canceled

With the restrictions and bans lifting, people are still far from being interested in boarding flights. Road trip seem to be a more viable option, just like the summer of 1965 when flying across the ocean was taboo.

If you are worried about COVID-19, below are ways you can arrive safely without the virus sabotaging your road trip.

Plan Your Route

If you fail to plan, then you plan to fail. And this is most applicable in a road trip all over America. Take note. We’re talking about at the very least 2,500 miles of road to be covered here. Needless to say, you’ll be passing through some of the most virus-infested towns.

You are bound to meet disaster if you don’t plan ahead. Do your due diligence and study your route, stops, and don’t forget the virus is still out there.

When planning, have a route you want to follow and reduce the stops as much as possible. It’s also a good idea to choose specific places to stop and refuel. If possible, consult someone else that has done the coast-to-coast trip.

Research your route. Be on the lookout for “hot spots”, towns with a high incidence of virus transmission. This goes a long way to minimize unnecessary exposure on the way.

Stopping at gas stations, rest areas, and toll collections is inevitable. You need to refuel your car and cater to your needs, so be sure that you follow the CDC guidelines.

Make your reservations for hotels along your route ahead of time. By doing so, you won’t be stranded in case you encounter a fully booked hotel.

Pack Adequately

Packing adequately in times like this can’t be overemphasized. First, pay attention to your health by packing all the necessary personal protection items as needed. Be sure to buy enough face masks, hand sanitizer, gloves, wipes, and maybe even a thermometer. All these items will be a necessity when traveling by road in this pandemic.

Pack enough snacks and drinks with you. This will help reduce the number of stops you have to make during the trip. Also, don’t forget to take things such as your health insurance cards. This is important just in case there is an emergency.

Having an emergency kit in your car is also very important. Simple things like a phone charger, flashlight, paper towels, duct tape, blankets, and many more should be in there. Also, ensure you have a first aid kit in your car. Have a shovel, ice scraper, traction aid, and a tarp in your car as well in the colder months. All these could come in handy.

Always Sanitize

Whatever you do, make sure you sanitize. Washing your hands with soap and water is also very important. If not, use alcohol and hand sanitizers.

When you come in contact with someone, make sure to wear a mask and sanitize your hands afterward. If you pay in cash over the counter or stop by at a convenience store to eat, make sure you sanitize the eating area. Even in a hotel room, sanitize as much as you can inside the room. You can’t take any risks healthwise during this period.

This is why packing enough sanitizers and wipes is very important, it's better to be safe than sorry. It will come in handy on your trip. When you arrive home, you need to be sure that there is adequate space to quarantine or for disinfection, especially if you came from somewhere that has known high rates COVID-19 cases.

Traveling all across America during a pandemic might not be easy, but the excitement and fun it brings are simply overwhelming and it might just be the medicine you need to start 2021 off right for you and everyone in the family.