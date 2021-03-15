What Should I Do After My Car Accident?

Even if you are driving with the utmost care, chances are that there is at least one driver on the road who is not. Whether it is recklessness, inattention, or blatant disregard for the law, car accidents happen every day in the United States. More than 38,000 deaths occur each year due to fatal car crashes in the United States. Most of these deaths are preventable and result from the violation of traffic regulations.

Whether or not you have been through a similar incident in the past, each car accident is equally shocking and traumatizing. While the shock, confusion, and frustration in the aftermath of the car crash can cloud your judgment, car accident lawyers in Dallas, TX have provided several necessary steps that you should take to safeguard your legal interests and make sure you are prepared for any future insurance claims.

Stop

After any accident, no matter how small, you should remember not to drive away. Driving away from the accident site might be considered a hit-and-run which is a criminal offense.

Check for Injuries

As soon as you stop the car, check yourself and any passengers for injuries or bleeding. It is wise to call 911 immediately to ask for medical help and law enforcement. If you or your loved ones are seriously injured, it is better not to move and wait for medical assistance instead.

Ensure Safety

If you are not seriously injured and your car is in good enough shape to be driven, you should park the car away from the traffic in a safe area to ensure the safety of yourself and your loved ones. After parking your car, turn on the hazard lights and bring out the emergency flares to get the incoming traffic to slow down.

Exchange of Information

The drivers of both cars should exchange their personal and insurance information. It includes their full names, contact information, the insurance company, policy number, driver’s license, license plate number, make and model of the vehicles, location of the accident, etc. The exchange of information is necessary for any future legal proceedings.

Document the Accident

If you have a smartphone with a functional camera, you should document the accident by taking photos of your injuries, damage to your car, and the site of the accident. It is advisable to talk to any eyewitnesses and obtain audio recordings. You should also keep a personal note of your recollection of the incident.

As part of documenting the accident, you should note the names and badge numbers of the police officers who arrive at the site of the accident. Obtaining a copy of the official police report of the accident is essential to safeguard your legal rights in case of a future insurance claim.

Notify the Insurance Company

Ideally, you should inform your insurance provider of the accident as soon as possible. Your insurance agent will notify you of all the documents required to file your insurance claim. You can start the process at the scene of the accident and provide the necessary documents and evidence later on your road to recovery.

Hire a Lawyer

Hiring an experienced attorney is an essential step towards protecting your legal rights after a car accident. A seasoned car accident lawyer will guide you through the uncertain legal process and help you obtain adequate compensation after the accident.