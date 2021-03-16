CORVETTE RACING AT SEBRING: Aiming for Florida Sweep

· First race since 1-2 GTLM finish at Daytona to open 2021

· Twelve wins at Sebring for Corvette Racing program

· No. 4 Corvette looking for second Sebring win in nine months

· Chevrolet Motorsports Display, Chevy Ride and Drive a must-see for Sebring fans

DETROIT (March 16, 2021) – Corvette Racing seeks the second leg of sports car racing’s Triple Crown this weekend as it heads back to Florida for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring presented by Advance Auto Parts.

The two-car team is coming off a 1-2 class finish in Rolex 24 At Daytona to start its 2021 season. Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor and Nicky Catsburg were winners in the GT Le Mans (GTLM) category of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in the No. 3 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R. They were only a handful of seconds – 3.519 to be exact – ahead of No. 4 Corvette teammates Tommy Milner, Nick Tandy and Alexander Sims.

That puts Corvette Racing and Chevrolet 1-2 in the early-season GTLM points standings. The No. 3 Corvette group leads over the No. 4 C8.R in full-season points, but the positions are switched in the Michelin Endurance Cup. The four-race championship is made of IMSA’s four long-distance races with Milner, Tandy and Sims claiming the most points at the pre-determined marks of the Rolex 24. Sebring serves as the second round of the MEC.

All signs point toward Corvette Racing contending for its 13th victory at Sebring International Raceway and 12th in the annual 12-hour enduro. The program’s last two Rolex 24 victories in 2015 and 2016 led to race wins at Sebring only weeks later.

The Sebring 12 Hours is steeped in Corvette Racing history. The event has witnessed the team take 11 class victories since 2002, and four of the six drivers have previously won there. Garcia is a three-time winner with Corvette at the event, and Tandy has won the last three years at the 12 Hours. Milner has three Sebring wins with Corvette – two in the 12 Hours plus July’s sprint race – and Taylor was part of one overall winning effort in the 12 Hours.

This is the third race at Sebring for Corvette Racing and the WeatherTech Championship in the last nine months. The team finished 1-2 in July’s Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring with Tommy Milner and Oliver Gavin winning in the No. 4 Corvette C8.R. Garcia and GTLM pole-winner Taylor were second on their way to the GTLM Drivers, Manufacturers and Team championships; Garcia also was the GTLM pole-winner for November’s 12 Hours.

The mid-engine C8.R and Corvette Stingray street car were developed simultaneously, and the race car and production vehicle share more technology and parts than any previous-generation Corvette. When initial Corvette C8.R design and development work began more than six years ago, Corvette Racing engineers worked closely alongside Corvette production personnel with a heavy emphasis on wind tunnel and simulation testing.

Chevrolet Motorsports Display, Ride and Drive Return to Sebring

In addition to happenings on the racetrack at Sebring, fans will have no shortage of things to see and do from Chevrolet. That’s because two locations at the circuit – Chevrolet Motorsports Display and Chevrolet Ride and Drive – will be full of Chevrolet vehicles that spectators can learn more about throughout the weekend.

The Chevrolet Motorsports Display opens at 9 a.m. Thursday, 8:30 a.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday in the Sebring Midway. Numerous Chevrolet vehicles and other highlights include:

• Coupe and convertible models of the mid-engine Corvette Stingray.

• Additional Chevrolet products such as Blazer, Silverado, Tahoe and the Bolt EV.

• An opportunity to receive a Team Chevy t-shirt via a QR code scan.

The Sebring Skidpad outside of Turn 17 can sample a Chevrolet vehicle for themselves at the Ride and Drive event. Starting at 9 a.m. each day, spectators have the chance to test a wide variety of Chevrolets include Tahoe, Camaro, Bolt EV, Blazer, Trailerblazer, Colorado and Silverado.

The Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, March 20. The race will air on NBCSN from 10 a.m.-noon and 7-10:30 p.m. ET. The full race will be streamed on TrackPass via NBC Sports Gold and the NBC Sports App. IMSA Radio will air full qualifying and race coverage at IMSA.com along with Sirius 216, XM 392 and SiriusXM Online 992.

ANTONIO GARCIA, NO. 3 MOBIL 1/SiriusXM CHEVROLET CORVETTE C8.R: “Getting the Rolex 24 win is the best way we can start the season. We now have that elusive endurance win for the Corvette C8.R. Naturally we want the next win to be Sebring. This always has been a fantastic event for Corvette Racing. We have completed many miles in testing, practicing and racing. I feel like I’ve been over every bump around the circuit! The 12 Hours is always a really big challenge for what lies ahead of us for the balance of the year. This is another excellent chance to test ourselves.”

JORDAN TAYLOR, NO. 3 MOBIL 1/SiriusXM CHEVROLET CORVETTE C8.R: “The Sebring 12 Hours last year was crucial to the success we’ve already had this year. Development-wise from a performance point of view, we learned a lot of stuff throughout that weekend. Sebring is a great test track. From a reliability and durability point of view in 2020, an endurance win was the only thing missing. The Sebring 12 Hours last year set us up perfectly. It pointed out some of our weaknesses and things we needed work on. It forced us to do that and learn and develop. Already in 2021, that’s showing in our success at Daytona. It’s exciting for us to start the season so strong that like, and it gives us more confidence going into Sebring.”

NICKY CATSBURG, NO. 3 MOBIL 1/SiriusXM CHEVROLET CORVETTE C8.R: “It will be a thrill going back to Sebring again after a few visits in recent months. I feel like the Corvette continues to get stronger but there is nothing you can take for granted at Sebring. It is the hardest, most physical 12 hours of racing we will do this year. The bumps, the layout of the track and the heat this time of year can take a lot out of a driver. But I personally feel very prepared just like everyone at Corvette Racing. Even though we finished 1-2 at the Rolex 24, we all feel like we have something to prove again at Sebring.”

TOMMY MILNER, NO. 4 MOBIL 1/SiriusXM CHEVROLET CORVETTE C8.R: “To be honest, this feels normal… going to Sebring in March for the 12 Hours. That feels normal to us. It doesn’t feel weird going back already. We’re not too far removed from the 12 Hours, but there have been quite a few changes for us with new drivers and a renewed push on the engineering side to buckle down and tighten up all the issues we had in November. One thing we always do at Corvette Racing is learn lessons from the past and use those to improve ourselves. Daytona obviously was a strong race from both cars and the team as a whole. The cars were quite reliable on all fronts. With two new teammates, it’s all very different driving with Alexander and Nick. They both have so much experience at big events like Sebring that it doesn’t feel like a big change from the driving aspect. We’ve had a couple of tests at Sebring with everyone, so it should be business as usual for everyone once we get to the race.”

NICK TANDY, NO. 4 MOBIL 1/SiriusXM CHEVROLET CORVETTE C8.R: “I’ve won the last three 12-hour races there and hope to keep that going to make it a fourth. The first few times I raced the 12 hours, it wasn’t my favorite event because we never got on particularly well. Recently, it just seems to be a race that has come to me at the end of it. There have been situations and circumstances that suited me, along with a bit of luck. Being able to be around to pick up the pieces and be quick when needed is key. I’m hoping to bring some of that magic and use it this year.”

“The thing about Sebring is that it is the toughest track on man and machine that we go to. It’s normally pretty hot that time of year. Starting in the day and going into the night makes it a long race. What has made it special to me is the people that are there and the ones that create the atmosphere around Sebring. It’s been one of the most fun events I’ve competed at over the years.”

ALEXANDER SIMS, NO. 4 MOBIL 1/SiriusXM CHEVROLET CORVETTE C8.R: “Sebring is one of the big events that I have looked forward to since joining Corvette Racing. The track and event have a fantastic history, and the fans there create a great atmosphere. It’s a shame we can’t interact with them like normal but hopefully that day is coming soon. The race itself is one of the toughest any driver can do around the world. It’s an absolutely brutal lap around Sebring but also one of the most memorable the times you get it right. The bumps and tarmac changes present challenges you don’t find anywhere else in motorsport. It will be good to get back there.”

2021 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – GTLM (After One of 10 Events)

Driver Standings

Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor/Nicky Catsburg – 382 Tommy Milner/Nick Tandy/Alexander Sims – 355 Augusto Farfus/Jesse Krohn/John Edwards/Marco Wittmann – 325 Davide Rigon/James Calado/Jules Gounon – 308 Bruno Spengler/Connor De Phillippi/Philipp Eng/Timo Glock – 286 Cooper MacNeil/Gianmaria Bruni/Kevin Estre/Richard Lietz – 280

Team Standings

No. 3 Corvette Racing – 382 No. 4 Corvette Racing – 355 No. 24 BMW Team RLL – 324 No. 62 Risi Competizione – 308 No. 25 BMW Team RLL – 286 No. 79 WeatherTech Racing – 280

Manufacturer Standings

Chevrolet – 385 BMW – 348 Ferrari – 330 Porsche – 312

CORVETTE RACING AT SEBRING: By the Numbers

• 1: As in one team, one manufacturer and one model of car for 23 years at Sebring: Corvette Racing and Chevrolet.

• 3: Tracks where Corvette Racing has competed in each of its previous 22 years: Sebring, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

• 4: GT class pole positions at Sebring for Oliver Gavin and Ron Fellows, tied for most in event history.

• 8: Sebring victories – a race record – for Johnny O’Connell, a Sebring Hall of Famer who drove for Corvette Racing from 2001-10. It includes one overall and seven class wins.

• 12: Number of Sebring victories for Corvette Racing – the most of any venue in program history. Eleven of those have come in the 12 Hours.

• 13: Manufacturer Championships for Chevrolet and Corvette Racing since 2001.

• 22: Number of GT Le Mans wins in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for Corvette Racing since the start of 2014.

• 25: Tracks at which Corvette Racing has won races – Baltimore, Charlotte, COTA, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park/Mosport, Daytona, Detroit, Houston, Laguna Seca, Le Mans, Lime Rock, Long Beach, Miami, Mid-Ohio, Portland, Road America, Road Atlanta, Sebring, Sonoma, St. Petersburg, Texas, Trois Rivieres, Utah, VIR, Washington DC and Watkins Glen.

• 31: Number of drivers for Corvette Racing since 1999. Nick Tandy and Alexander Sims are the newest.

• 113: Victories worldwide for Corvette Racing – 105 in North America and eight at Le Mans.

• 239: Event starts by Corvette Racing since 1999.

• 49,259.70: Number of racing miles completed by Corvette Racing at Sebring. That’s more than two full trips around the Earth at its equator (approx. 24,900 miles).

• 310,897.63: Total number of racing miles completed by Corvette Racing since its inception. To put that in perspective, Corvette Racing is nearly halfway to the distance traveled by Apollo 13 – the longest manned spaceflight in history – at 622,268 miles.

Corvette Racing at Sebring International Raceway

1999

No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Chris Kneifel/John Paul Jr. – 4th in GTS (Fellows pole)

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Scott Sharp/John Heinricy – 7th in GTS (Pilgrim fastest race lap)

2000

No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Chris Kneifel/Justin Bell – 6th in GTS (Fellows pole)

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Kelly Collins/Franck Freon – 5th in GTS

2001

No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Chris Kneifel – 3rd in GTS

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Kelly Collins/Franck Freon – 2nd in GTS

2002

No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Oliver Gavin – 1st in GTS (Fellows pole)

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Kelly Collins/Franck Freon – 4th in GTS

2003

No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Franck Freon – 1st in GTS

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Oliver Gavin/Kelly Collins/Andy Pilgrim – 3rd in GTS (Gavin pole)

2004

No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Max Papis – 1st in GTS (Fellows pole)

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen – 6th in GTS (Gavin fastest race lap)

2005

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Max Papis – 2nd in GT1

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen – 3rd in GT1

2006

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Max Papis – 4th in GT1

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen – 1st in GT1

2007

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Jan Magnussen – 2nd in GT1 (Magnussen pole, fastest race lap)

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Max Papis – 1st in GT1

2008

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Jan Magnussen – 1st in GT1

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Max Papis – 2nd in GT1 (Gavin fastest race lap)

2009

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Johnny O’Connell/Antonio Garcia – 1st in GT1

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Marcel Fässler – 2nd in GT1 (Gavin pole, fastest race lap)

2010

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Johnny O’Connell/Antonio Garcia – 8th in GT2

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Emmanuel Collard – 9th in GT2

2011

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Tommy Milner/Antonio Garcia – 3rd in GT

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen/Richard Westbrook – 4th in GT

2012

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 2nd in GT (Magnussen pole)

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Richard Westbrook – 3rd in GT

2013

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 11th in GT

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Richard Westbrook – 1st in GT

2014

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Ryan Briscoe – 8th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Robin Liddell – 6th in GTLM (Gavin fastest race lap)

2015

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Ryan Briscoe – 1st in GTLM (Daytona/Sebring double)

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Simon Pagenaud – 9th in GTLM

2016

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Mike Rockenfeller – 9th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 1st in GTLM (10th Sebring team win)

2017

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Mike Rockenfeller – 1st in GTLM (3rd straight Sebring team win)

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 10th in GTLM

2018

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Mike Rockenfeller – 8th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 6th in GTLM

2019

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Mike Rockenfeller – 3rd in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 8th in GTLM

No. 63 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Mike Rockenfeller – 8th in GTE Pro (FIA WEC)

2020*

No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 2nd in GTLM (Taylor pole)

No. 4 Corvette C8.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 1st in GTLM

2020

No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor/Nicky Catsburg – 5th in GTLM (Garcia pole, Catsburg fastest race lap)

No. 4 Corvette C8.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 6th in GTLM

﻿*July 18, 2020 sprint race

Team Chevy high-resolution racing photos are available for editorial use.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, available in 75 countries with nearly 4 million cars and trucks sold in 2019. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found www.chevrolet.com.