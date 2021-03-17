GMS Racing Camping World Trucks Atlanta Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Overton’s Chevrolet Silverado

Atlanta Motor Speedway Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 2, Best start: 4, Best finish: 12

2021 Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 3, Best start: 2, Best finish; 2, Top 10s: 2, Laps led: 25

Notes:

Sponsor spotlight: Sheldon Creed will sport Overton’s colors this Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Marcus Lemonis, CEO of Camping World and Good Sam Enterprises, has made an effort to support and cultivate B2B relationships throughout the Camping World Trucks field.

Chassis history: Creed and the No. 2 team will compete with chassis No. 302 this weekend in Atlanta. Creed scored two top-three finishes and led 182 laps in six starts with this chassis in 2020.

Crew chief corner: Jeff Stankiewicz returns to crew chief for the No. 2 team this season.The 2020 championship winning crew chief reunited with Creed mid-season in 2019 after winning the 2018 ARCA Menards Series championship together. Stankiewicz has seven Camping World Trucks wins as a crew chief including five in 2020 en route to the series championship.

Quote:

“I’m excited to get back to Atlanta and get back on track after a week off. We had a strong run last year, but didn’t have the finish to show for it. My guys bring fast trucks every single week and I’m looking forward to going out and better our run from last year.”

Zane Smith, No. 21 Overton’s Chevrolet Silverado

Atlanta Motor Speedway Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 1, Best start: 7, Best finish: 5, Top 5s: 1, Laps led: 5

2021 Camping World Truck Stats

Starts: 3, Best start: 8, Best finish: 6, Top 10s: 1

Notes:

Sponsor spotlight: Zane Smith will sport Overton’s colors this Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Marcus Lemonis, CEO of Camping World and Good Sam Enterprises, has made an effort to support and cultivate B2B relationships throughout the Camping World Trucks field.

Chassis history: Smith and the No. 21 team will compete with chassis No. 331 this Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Smith has three top-10 finishes in three starts with this chassis in 2020 including his win at Michigan in August.

Crew chief corner: Kevin “Bono” Manion returns for a second season with Smith and the No. 21 team. The pair racked up two wins and 13 top-10 finds in 2020 en route to a second-place finish in the championship standings. Manion has six Camping World Trucks wins, 17 NASCAR Xfinity Series wins and five NASCAR Cup Series wins in 19 years as a crew chief in the sport.

Quote:

“I like Atlanta, I love wore out tracks where you have to manage tires and manage your truck throughout the race. I feel like our team does that well and finds a way to be there at the end. We’re starting closer to the front than we have our first few races so hopefully it’s a smooth one. We need to score some stage points and be there at the end like we were last year.”

Chase Purdy, No. 23 Bama Buggies Chevrolet Silverado

Atlanta Motor Speedway Camping World Trucks Stats

No prior Camping World Truck starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

2021 Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 3, Best start: 4

Notes:

New kid on the block: Chase Purdy is set to make his Atlanta Motor Speedway debut this Saturday in the Fr8Auctions 200.

Chassis history: Purdy and the No. 23 team will compete with chassis No. 306 in Saturday’s race. The 23 team earned a top-10 finish in six of the seven races with this chassis in 2020. This chassis has two victories for GMS at Kansas in October 2020 and Texas in June 2018.

Crew chief corner: Jeff Hensley rejoins GMS as crew chief for Purdy and the No. 23 team. Hensley has three Camping World Trucks wins at Atlanta Motor Speedway as crew chief. Hensley has 18 Camping World Truck wins in 395 races atop the pit box through 17 seasons in the series. Hensley was previously at GMS in 2016 and served as crew chief for Spencer Gallagher. ﻿Quote:

“I’m really excited to go to Atlanta. I’ve never been there before, but it seems like it’s a very multi-groove racetrack with a lot of action. It seems like a fun place to race and I’ve got a lot to learn my first time out on the track. I’ve been relying on a lot of film and what my teammates have to say to prepare.”

Raphael Lessard, No. 24 Richelieu Chevrolet Silverado

Atlanta Motor Speedway Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 1, Best start: 19, Best finish: 18

2021 Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 3, Best start: 5, Laps led: 17, Stage wins: 2

Notes:

Sponsor spotlight: Raphael Lessard welcomes Richelieu Hardware as primary sponsor for Saturday’s Fr8Auctions 200. Lessard and Richelieu previously partnered in 2020.

Chassis history: Lessard and the No. 24 team will compete with chassis No. 320 on Saturday in Atlanta. The No. 24 utilized this chassis eight times in 2020 and earned four top-10 finishes including Chase Elliott’s bounty win at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Crew chief corner: Chad Walter shifts to the No. 24 Silverado to crew chief for Lessard in 2021. Walter has five wins in 208 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at crew chief and led Tyler Ankrum’s team to a playoff berth in 2020 in his first season as a Camping World Trucks crew chief.

Quote:

“I’m really excited about Atlanta. I had a lot of fun running there last year. As a driver you have some options, you can run the fence or the bottom. It’s really cool, but you’ve got to be careful with your tires. I’m really looking forward to it. We should have a lot of speed with our Richelieu Silverado and it should be a good race.”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 26 LiUNA! Chevrolet Silverado

Atlanta Motor Speedway Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 1, Best start: 2, Best finish: 15

2021 Camping World Truck Stats

Starts: 3, Best start: 11, Laps led: 6

Notes:

Chassis history: Tyler Ankrum and the No. 26 team will utilize chassis No. 311 on Saturday in Atlanta. Ankrum scored two top-10 finishes in three starts with this in 2020.

Sponsor spotlight: LiUNA returns as primary sponsor for Ankrum’s No. 26 Chevrolet for Saturday’s Fr8Auctions 200.

Crew chief corner: Charles Denike move to captain the No. 26 crew for Tyler Ankrum in the 2021 season. 2020 marked Denike’s first full-time season as crew chief and produced two memorable wins, with Chase Elliott at Charlotte in May 2020 as well as Sam Mayer’s commanding win of Bristol in September.

Quote:

“GMS has had speed at Atlanta in previous years so I’m excited to see what we can do this weekend. I’m ready to go with Charles (Denike, crew chief) and continue to build our relationship. I’m happy with what he’s been able to do so far with this team and he’s been carrying us through some bad luck the first few races. I’m ready to turn our luck around this weekend. I’ve got one race under my belt at Atlanta and have a better idea of what to expect during the race than I had going into last year’s race with no practice.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Sheldon Creed, Zane Smith, Tyler Ankrum, Chase Purdy and Raphael Lessard. The team also competes in the ARCA Racing Series with Jack Wood. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 and 2020 Camping World Trucks Championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championship and 2020 Sioux Chief Showdown Championship. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/.

SOCIAL MEDIA

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.