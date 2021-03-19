Rackley W.A.R.’s Team Report – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes

Event: Fr8Auctions 200

Date: Saturday, March 20, 2021

Venue: Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway

Track Description: 1.54-mile(s) superspeedway

Race: 130 laps / 200 miles

Rackley W.A.R.’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History … Since entering the NASCAR Camping World Truck

Series (NCWTS) in 2021, the Centerville, Tenn.,-based organization has logged three starts with one driver, Timothy Peters,

resulting in an average starting position of 18.7 and an average finishing position of 22.0.

Hot-lanta: Willie Allen … Rackley W.A.R. co-owner Willie Allen, who spent seven years as a driver in the NASCAR

Camping World Truck Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS), has experience at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The

2007 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year has one NASCAR Xfinity Series start (2010) and two

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts at the Hampton, Ga.,-facility in 2007. Allen was behind-the-wheel of a

Chevrolet in both his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Timothy Peters

No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado

Peach State Statistics … The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series returns for the annual stop in the Peach State for the

Fr8Auctions 200. The 1.54-mile oval’s racing surface is one of the most abrasive and bumpy in the sport. The last repave

of the Atlanta Motor Speedway followed the 1996 season, making it the third oldest surface in the sport. This weekend

marks Timothy Peters’ 11th Atlanta Motor Speedway appearance with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. He made

his series track debut on October 29, 2005.

The Danville, Va.,-native has one top-five finish and five top-10 finishes at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NASCAR

Camping World Truck Series.

Speedway Stats: Timothy Peters has 143 combined NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts on speedways (tracks

1 to 2-miles in length). He has two wins (Las Vegas, Phoenix), 33 top-five finishes, and 72 top-10 finishes, and has collected

an average finish of 12.6.

Starting Lineup: The lineup for the 200-mile event was determined by using NASCAR’s competition-based formula, which

takes into account finishing positions from the previous race (weighted 25% owner and 25% driver, 16th-place Las Vegas),

the ranking in team owner points (35%, 21st-place) and the fastest lap from the previous race (15%). Timothy Peters will

start at the Atlanta Motor Speedway from the 16th-place on Row 8.

Pit Stall Selections … Pit Stall 35, towards Turn 4.

Atop the Pit Box: Chad Kendrick … Chad Kendrick, crew chief for the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado, has

two top-five finishes and three top-ten finishes in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Hampton, Ga.,-facility in

nine starts. Kendrick has two starts (2009, 2017) at the Atlanta Motor Speedway with Timothy Peters, including a ninthplace finish.

Catch the Action … The Fr8Auctions 200 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway will be broadcast live on FS1 on Saturday, March

20, starting with NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS at Atlanta at 1:30 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live at 2:00 p.m. (ET) on the

Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

In the Rearview Mirror: Las Vegas Motor Speedway … Timothy Peters, driver of the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet

Silverado for Rackley W.A.R., finished in the 16th-place in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Bucked Up 200 at the

Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway on Friday, March 5. Peters started in the 19th-place in the 40-truck field, and at the end

of Stage 1 on Lap 30 he was in the 14th-place. By the end of Stage 2 on Lap 60, Peters was scored in the 19th-place. Under

caution on Lap 117 Peters, among the leaders, came to pit road for service. He was scored as high as the fifth-place at the

Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

QUOTE WORTHY

Timothy Peters, driver of the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado for Rackley W.A.R.

On the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

“I am ready to get back to the track this weekend at the Atlanta Motor Speedway with my Rackley W.A.R. guys. We started

our notebook at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and we are looking to improve on that this weekend in the No. 25 Rackley

Roofing Chevrolet Silverado.”

TIMOTHY PETERS ATLANTA MOTOR SPEEDWAY PERFORMANCE PROFILE

Date Event Start Finish Laps Status Led

October 29, 2005 EasyCare Vehicle Service Contracts 200 30 18 130/130 running 0

March 17, 2006 John Deere 200 22 33 124/135 crash 0

March 7, 2009 American Commercial Lines 200 21 15 129/130 running 0

March 6, 2010 E-Z-Go 200 30 7 130/130 running 0

September 2, 2011 Good Sam Club 200 10 16 129/130 running 0

August 31, 2012 Jeff Foxworthy’s Grit Chips 200 8 13 130/130 running 0

February 28, 2015 Hyundai Construction Equipment 200 16 9 129/130 running 0

February 27, 2016 Great Clips 200 12 3 130/130 running 0

March 4, 2017 Active Pest Control 200 8 9 130/130 running 0

February 23, 2019 Ultimate Tailgating 200 14 10 130/130 running 0

