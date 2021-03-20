In a Celebration of Woman’s History Month Overton’s Partner with Jordan Anderson Racing for Atlanta Truck Race

STATESVILLE, N.C. (March 19, 2021) – Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) announced today Overton’s, America’s Marine and Watersports Superstore, will partner with Forest Acres, S.C. driver Jordan Anderson for a celebration of Woman’s History Month during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) FR8 Auctions 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway; Saturday, March 20.

With a special graphics scheme, the Overton’s No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado will dawn purple stripes with a Woman’s History Month logo in representation of all the contributions and achievement’s women have made over the course of American history.

This past week driver Jordan Anderson requested for fans on Twitter to become involved in the celebration, and for them to submit names of deserving woman and woman owned businesses to be hand written by Anderson on the hood to ride along with him during the race.

Launching life on the water since 1976, Overton’s is a retailer of boating & watersports supplies, and the world’s most trusted name in watersports & boating. Whether you are looking to fill your fishing, watersports, marine needs or everything in between, Overton’s make it our mission to provide products for everyone at every skill level.

Live coverage of Saturday afternoon’s FR8 Auctions 200 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway will be aired on FS1 and the Fox Sports App, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90 at 2:30 P.M. EST.

About Woman’s History Month

Women’s History Month had its origins as a national celebration in 1981 when Congress passed Pub. L. 97-28 which authorized and requested the President to proclaim the week beginning March 7, 1982 as “Women’s History Week.” Throughout the next five years, Congress continued to pass joint resolutions designating a week in March as “Women’s History Week.” In 1987 after being petitioned by the National Women’s History Project, Congress passed Pub. L. 100-9 which designated the month of March 1987 as “Women’s History Month.” Between 1988 and 1994, Congress passed additional resolutions requesting and authorizing the President to proclaim March of each year as Women’s History Month. Since 1995, presidents have issued a series of annual proclamations designating the month of March as “Women’s History Month.” These proclamations celebrate the contributions women have made to the United States and recognize the specific achievements women have made over the course of American history in a variety of fields. For more information on Woman’s History Month visit WomensHistoryMonth.gov.

About Overton’s

About Jordan Anderson Racing

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) is a NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson. Established in 2018, JAR has competed full-time in the last three NCWTS seasons claiming back-to-back runner-up finishes in the 2020 & 2021 season opening NextEra 250 at Daytona International Speedway. JAR fields a full-time entry in the NXS Series; the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS driven by Jordan Anderson. JAR also fields the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado for select drivers in the NCWTS.