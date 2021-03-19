CR7 Motorsports; Codie Rohrbaugh hope to keep the momentum rolling at Atlanta Motor Speedway

HAMPTON, Ga: After allowing Grant Enfinger to pinch-hit in the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, CR7 Motorsports primary driver Codie Rohrbaugh returns to the seat for Saturday afternoon’s FR8 Auctions 200 at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway.

Rohrbaugh returns to the cockpit determined to keep the steady start to the 2021 Truck Series alive after Enfinger delivered the team’s second top-10 finish of the year in just three races overall.

In order to keep his team positioned nicely inside the top-10 in the Truck Series owner standings, Rohrbaugh knows he’ll need a much cleaner race at Atlanta’s 1.5-mile track Saturday than he experienced last summer in Hampton.

Rohrbaugh started 16th in last June’s Vet Tix | Camping World 200 but throughout the race, his No. 9 Grant County Mulch | CR7 Motorsports Garage Chevrolet Silverado suffered a series of flat tires and with little attrition during the race, they finished a disappointing 33rd.

This year, Rohrbaugh is hoping for a vast rebound.

“I’m looking forward to Atlanta this weekend, simply because of the good start to the season for everyone at CR7 Motorsports,” said Rohrbaugh. “Grant did a great job at Las Vegas and was able to deliver us another top-10 finish and give us some feedback that we feel should be beneficial in helping us strengthen our program throughout the year.

“Atlanta wasn’t too kind to us last year, but it’s a new year which means a new opportunity and I think we are capable of delivering another top-10 finish on Saturday afternoon.”

Despite missing Las Vegas, the 27-year-old Rohrbaugh remains comfortably inside the top-20 in the championship standings with 19 races remaining in 2021.

“The start to this season is much like it was last were the first couple of races were real good for our CR7 Motorsports team,” offered Rohrbaugh. “But the most important thing no matter who is behind the wheel is keeping the momentum on our side and keep learning and growing as a team.

“We’ll see where the cards are stacked at the end of the season. The championship may be out of reach because of the eligibility requirement, but surely top-fives, top-10s and maybe even a win aren’t out of the question and that will be our focus as the season moves along.”

With an average team finish of 10th in the first three races of 2021 with finishes of eighth, 16th and seventh in the first three races at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course and Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway respectively – Rohrbaugh said the team’s performances come from the hard work and dedication of his CR7 Motorsports brothers.

“I’m proud of everyone’s hard work so far this season,” added Rohrbaugh. “Whether it’s me or Grant behind the wheel, the team has been at it working hard to make sure our CR7 Motorsports trucks go to the track competitive and prepared to do battle.

“It would be great to earn another top-10 finish on Friday night and keep the momentum on our side ahead of the upcoming races.”

CR7 Motorsports has 30 NGOTS starts to their credit with a career-best finish of third at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (February 2020). Additionally, the team owns five other top-10 finishes at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (fifth) in October 2020, Richmond (Va.) Raceway (sixth) in September 2020, Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway (seventh | Grant Enfinger) in March 2021, Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (eighth) in February 2021 and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway (10th) in October 2019. An 11th place qualifying effort at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (Oct. 2019) is the team’s best time trials effort to date.

In 20 career ARCA starts, Rohrbaugh has a best finish of seventh twice at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway (July 2018 and Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (February 2019). He has qualified a career-best fourth on four different occasions, most recently at Kansas Speedway (Oct. 2018).

Marketing partnership(s) opportunities are available for the No. 97 A.L.L. Construction | Grant County Mulch Chevrolet and No. 9 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet for the 2021 ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series seasons and beyond. Interested inquiries are encouraged to contact at tonya@gcmulch.com or 304.257.8783.

The FR8 Auctions 200 (130 laps | 200.02 miles) is the fourth of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag on Sat., Mar. 20, 2021, shortly after 2:30 p.m. ET with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90.