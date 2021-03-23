Wright Motorsports Takes Points Lead after Sebring Podium

Team closes out triple race weekend with pair of second place finishes

BATAVIA, Ohio. (March 23, 2021) – On Saturday evening, Wright Motorsports wrapped up a busy race week at Sebring International Raceway, celebrating a second-place finish in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s Twelve Hours of Sebring. The day prior, the team made their Michelin Pilot Challenge debut, also netting a second-place result.

“All in all, it was a strong weekend for us,” said Team Owner John Wright. “It took a lot of work by everyone on the team to get the WeatherTech, Michelin Pilot, and Porsche Cup programs up and running for this weekend, and I’m proud of how well everything was executed. We had our challenges on track, but we earned some solid points in two of the championships.”

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

For the second consecutive year, Jan Heylen captured the pole position in the No. 16 1st Phorm Porsche at the Twelve Hours of Sebring. The team showed dominant pace throughout the entire race as drivers Heylen, Patrick Long, and Trent Hindman worked through the driver rotation. Through fuel saving, competitive driving, and smart calls in pit lane, the Porsche showed itself to be a strong contender for all twelve hours of the race on the incredibly demanding course. Each of the three drivers had their turns at the front of the field, commanding the Porsche through multiple classes and lapped competitors, at one point, leading the field by over twelve seconds. In the end, after twelve tense hours, multiple full course caution periods, and several pit stop competitions later, the race for the lead came down to the final moments, just as it had the year prior. A late-race full course brought the field back together, ready to fight for a final sprint to the checker flag with less than 20 minutes to go. In the end, it was a battle of the Porsches, with the Wright Motorsports Porsche behind the Pfaff Motorsports machine. In the end, the Wright car finished second, giving the manufacturer a one-two finish, and catapulting the 1st Phorm car to the top of the GTD class point standings. The team also secured the win in the Michelin Endurance Cup, in which points are awarded at various race intervals throughout each of the four endurance races on the calendar. Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will host the third round of the 2021 championship, which will also be the first sprint race of the season. The race will have a runtime of two hours and 40 minutes and only include the DPi, LMP3 and GTD classes.

Driver Quotes | No. 16 Porsche 911 GT3 R

Patrick Long

“It was a great end result. The final restart was timing with traffic. Once we got into clear air, I thought we had something to fight for the win with the Pfaff car but in the end, it was just where the traffic caught you. Ultimately, a Porsche one-two is a great result. It is awesome to get the Wright car up into the championship lead and push forward into the rest of the season.”

Jan Heylen

“That is a good result, and for the championship, it was a great race. At the end of the day, it was a good weekend. Of course, you always want to win and it doesn’t always come your way. Well-deserved for the nine-car. I am happy that one of the Porsches won. I want to thank Ryan [Hardwick] and the whole team for their support. I look forward to coming back and doing it again.”

Trent Hindman

“Huge ‘thank you’ to the Wright Motorsports team, Johnny Wright, Ryan Hardwick,1st Phorm and Mountain Motorsports for giving me the opportunity to run once again with these guys. It is an absolute pleasure. That was so close to a great result. We had a super-fast race car. At the end of the day, second puts these guys in a fantastic championship position. Of course, we always want to win but it is just good to see a Porsche upfront and to have Wright Motorsports in the hunt.”

Michelin Pilot Challenge

After an impressive qualifying session where he secured pole position by almost a full second in his Michelin Pilot Challenge debut, Max Root led the field to green on Friday morning. In the No. 16 1st Phorm Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport, he wasted no time in pulling away, leading his entire stint with no pressure from behind. He finished his run and passed the driving duties off to Jan Heylen, joining in second behind Bill Auberlen, but quickly passing to take the lead back from the BMW. He held position to the final rounds of pit stops, and rejoined in the top three, as the cars ahead of him decided not to make a second stop for fuel. With five minutes remaining, Heylen pushed forward in second place, and the race leading No. 71 Camaro began to have issues, dropping oil over the track, forcing Heylen to slow and take extra caution to avoid any calamity. Although the competitor was given a mechanical black flag, meaning the car had to pit, it stayed out and took the checker flag in first place. No post-race penalty was assessed, and the Wright Motorsports entry finished second. The podium result in the team’s first Michelin Pilot Challenge race rewarded the team with a solid points weekend, offering momentum to take to the next event. Round three of the two-class series will take the competitors to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, May 15th, where full-season driver Ryan Hardwick will resume his driving duties alongside Heylen.

Driver Quotes | Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport

Jan Heylen

“I am disappointed we didn’t win the race, obviously. We led most of the race and it looked like we were going to come out on top. We saw toward the end that the Camaro was going to go long [on a fuel stint] without making an extra stop. It was a good effort on their part. Certainly not something that was in the cards for us. At the end we started chasing them and I think we still could have won the race but the Camaro started spitting oil. I lost the car at three big moments behind them, almost going off track as they were dumping oil. It wasn’t worth the risk to get too close to them and potentially damage our race and the result. So we just hung back there. Good points for the championship. I’m very happy to have done the race with Max, and happy to be on the podium with him.”

Max Root

“It was a good race. I had a strong opening stint. The Wright boys set up the car pretty amazing. I handed it off to Jan and he did a great stint there. I think we did everything we could. Thank you to everyone at Porsche and Wright Motorsports.”

Porsche Carrera Cup North America

While no podiums were secured in the debut of the Porsche Carrera Cup North America, each driver made a strong debut, despite moments of attrition. Hutton McKenna earned a top ten finish in the inaugural event while racing a livery that paid homage to the Alex Job Racing Porsche his dad raced in the 2000s. The young racer was able to consistently improve over the course of the weekend and will surely prove to be a competitive force in the one-make series as the season progresses.

Pro-Am driver John Goetz also kicked off his first race of the Porsche Carrera Cup North America well, earning a fifth-place finish in the Pro-Am class. While his second race didn’t go as planned, Goetz and the No. 57 Porsche still had a strong debut and will look to be a contender in the next rounds.

Although he had a strong pre-race performance and solid starting position for race one, Max Root fell victim to a punctured tire at the start, which immediately deflated and caused a spin. Another competitor collected his car as the field drove by, resulting in Root being unable to finish the race. In race two, his poor luck continued when another competitor drove across the nose of his car, removing the car’s splitter. Further damage occurred upon trying to recover, and the No. 7 retired from the race.

The next round of the 2021 Porsche Carrera Cup North America is slated to held May 20-23, pending any changes to the IMSA schedules that may occur. To stay up to date on all the latest news and information, visit wrightmotorsports.com to subscribe to our distributions.

Driver Quotes

John Goetz

No. 57 Porsche GT3 Cup

“It was wonderful to part of the excitement of the first Carrera Cup North America race. I didn’t have the best of runs and I’m still adapting to this new machine. It is a great new Cup car that clearly has potential. Thanks to the Wright team for their great support and quick mechanical work. And thanks to my teammates Hutton and Max for great conversations about the car and driving.”

Hutton McKenna

﻿No. 88 Porsche GT3 Cup

“I can’t thank the Wright Motorsports team enough for their support in my first Carrera Cup race. The car is very dialed in, and I only hope to advance in the field as the season goes on.”

Max Root

Moorespeed-Wright Motorsports No. 7 Porsche GT3 Cup

“It was a tough weekend to start out the first round here. I definitely learned a lot, and I’m grateful for the team for putting everything together and keeping us quick while we were on track. I’m looking forward to the next one. Thank you to everyone on the team for all their hard work. .”‌

1st Phorm

1st Phorm is a sports nutrition company based in St. Louis, MO. In 2009, CEO Andy Frisella and his business partner Chris Klein started the brand, and since then, it has become the fastest growing supplement company in the world. 1st Phorm has set the standards in the industry for quality and helping people reach their goals. This new racing partnership is not their first time in the exotic car scene either. 1st Phorm has been the title sponsor for the Gold Rush Rally for six years running. With over a million followers across social media, 1st Phorm has amassed a huge cult-like following known as, “The Legion of Boom.” They stand for a movement in the fitness world. To turn it back to what it was meant to be. Helping others improve their lives, to be a good human… and to drop the excuses and do the work. 1st Phorm is a winning brand and they don’t expect anything less when it comes to their race team. For additional info: www.1stphorm.com

Mountain Motorsports

Mountain Motorsports is a group of motorcycle and powersports dealerships with multiple locations in the southeastern United States. The company was founded by lifelong friends Ryan Hardwick and Justin Price when they opened their first location as a single-line Honda dealership in Sevierville, Tennessee in 1999. The company has since grown into one of the largest retailers of motorcycle and powersports vehicles in the nation, spanning nine dealership locations representing eleven of the industry’s most well-known brands. For additional info: www.mountainmotorsports.com

Una Vida Tequila

Una Vida translates to One Life. That is how this brand started. By people who want to live their “One Life” to the absolute fullest and to their highest potential. A group of guys from the Midwest who love great quality tequila, and want their One Life to have meaning and impact others.

One Life, One Tequila is our CORE BELIEF. We’re building the only tequila brand you will ever need to drink. Una Vida is bigger than just tequila we’re also building a culture of people who want to live their life to their utmost potential.

Our story begins and continues to grow bottle by bottle. It’s a life mission for us to create a community of people who all raise a glass knowing they’re living their ONE LIFE! For more information, visit unavidatequila.com

Wright Motorsports

Wright Motorsports is the premier Porsche race engineering facility in Ohio and a multi-series, international racing team known for superb car preparation, expert race strategy and driver development. Located in Batavia, Ohio, it is owned and directed by John Wright, a certified Porsche factory-trained technician. As a crew chief John Wright has played a key role in winning eight driver and seven team championships in World Challenge, IMSA (ALMS) and the Grand-Am Rolex Series. Wright Motorsports won the team championship in Porsche GT3 Cup USA in 2012, 2013 and 2015, and went on to win the Pirelli World Challenge Overall, Sprint, Team and Manufacturer’s titles in 2017. The 2020 season will see the team return to IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship. For more information, visit wrightmotorsports.com