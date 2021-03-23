JEFF DYER HEADS TO MOJAVE VALLEY RACEWAY FOR POWRi SOUTHWEST LIGHTNING SPRINT CAR NATIONALS!

(March 22, 2021, Yucca Valley, CA) After a weekend off from racing, Jeff Dyer will be back in the cockpit this coming Friday and Saturday nights, March 26th and 27th, for the POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Nationals at Arizona’s Mojave Valley Speedway. It will be the series and Dyer’s first ever time on the racy high-banked 1/3-mile banked clay oval located minutes from the Colorado River.

For Dyer, who celebrated his 38th birthday this past Saturday, it will be his second Lightning Sprint Car race of 2021. On March 13th, the Yucca Valley, California based driver contested the California Lightning Sprint Car Series season opener at the Bakersfield Speedway. On that night, things started bright enough when he was the sixth fastest qualifier in the 20-car field. He backed that up with a third-place finish in his eight-lap heat race. Early in the 25-lap main event, Dyer turned in the sixth fastest lap of all the competitors in the entire race and he looked to be a contender for the win. However, all hopes dissipated on the fifth lap when his steering box broke ending his night with a disheartening 15th place finish. Jeff Dyer last weekend with the birthday gift he got from his wife Christina, baby goat Chad.

Twenty-four hours before the CLS race at the Bakersfield Speedway, Dyer raced on the other side of town in the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series opener on the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park. Pitting his 360-sprint car in a field dominated by more powerful 410’s, the likeable racer performed very well. He qualified 24th in the 30-car field and led the first eight-laps of his heat race, before finishing fourth to earn his ticket into the main event. He started 22nd in the 30-lapper and advanced forward to a 14th place finish. Unfortunately, he hurt the engine in the car, and it will be sidelined for the next few USAC/CRA races.

Dyer will not be the only member of the family racing this week. On Saturday, his teenage son Seth will be competing in his GM powered Speedway Sprint Car at Wheel2Wheel Raceway on the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds in Victorville. Dyer’s brother, John Nelson, will be Seth’s crew chief for the race.

For Fans who would like to attend this weekend’s races in Arizona, the spectator gates will open at 6:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00 on Friday. On Saturday night, gates will open at 5:00 p.m. with racing at 6:00. The track is located at 2550 Laguna Road in Fort Mojave (86440). The track website is https://www.mohavevalleyraceway.com/ and the office phone number is (928) 346-3000. In addition to the Lightning Sprints, the Western States Dwarf Car Nationals and IMCA Northern Sport Mods will be in action both nights.

Throughout the 2021 campaign, Dyer will be racing in memory of his grandfather, Glenn Sels.

Dyer Motorsports would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2021 racing season possible. John Springstead Racing, T Shirts By Timeless, LDS Investigations, Hair Cuts by Susie and Amsoil. If you would like to be a part of the team in 2021, call or send an E-mail to the contact information at the top of this page.