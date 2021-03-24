Brett Moffitt – Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt Race Advance

Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt | Bristol Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 CircleBDiecast.com Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Brett Moffitt

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @Brett_Moffitt

Moffitt on Racing at Bristol: “I love coming to race at Bristol,” said Moffitt. “This week will obviously present a new challenge when you throw dirt into the mix, but I’m excited and our team is ready.”

Moffitt at Bristol: Saturday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway marks the first dirt race for the series at the track.

In two starts on dirt at Eldora Speedway in the Truck Series, Moffitt has one top-five finish, coming in 2018.

On the Truck: Moffitt’s No. 45 CircleBDiecast.com Chevrolet will pay homage to dirt-racing legend ‘Barefoot’ Bob McCreadie.

“This is a really special opportunity to honor Barefoot Bob and his contributions to dirt racing,” said Moffitt. “Our CircleBDiecast.com Chevrolet looks great. I’m really excited about this weekend’s race. It’s going to be a challenge, but I also think it will be a lot of fun. Hopefully, we can make Bob proud.”

McCreadie, an incredibly accomplished race car driver, raced across the United States, Australia, and Canada. He is credited with 507 wins, from 1975-2005.

“I’m honored that Niece Motorsports is running a paint scheme that so many people in the Northeast saw race every Saturday night,” said McCreadie. “I’ll be watching the race and would love to see those colors up front again.”

McCreadie’s 29 point championships and eight series championships earned him a place in the DIRT MotorSports Hall of Fame along with Eastern Motorsports Press Association Hall of Fame.

Plan B Sales was founded in 2010 with the goal of bringing service to dealers that carry licensed motorsports products. Plan B Sales started as a Lionel diecast and Chase Authentics apparel distributor. Over the last few years Plan B Sales has grown to be the largest account for Lionel, servicing the motorsports market and has expanded its product offerings.



Plan B Sales has quickly become the choice of dealers for a one-stop stocking distributor. Its product offering also includes Auto World, Greenlight Collectibles, BrandArt and are the exclusive distributor for University of Racing product lines.

In September of 2020, Plan B Sales decided to split its wholesale and retail business into two different websites to better serve each segment of customers, effectively launching CircleBDiecast.com.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.