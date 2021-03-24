Kyle Larson – Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt Race Advance

Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt | Bristol Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 44 Rich Mar Florist/CircleBDiecast.com/CRC Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Kyle Larson

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport, @KyleLarsonRacin

Larson on Racing at Bristol: “I really appreciate the opportunity given by Niece Motorsports,” said Larson. “I’m excited to get back into a truck at one of my favorite race tracks.”

Larson at Bristol: Saturday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway marks the first dirt race for the series at the track.

Larson has one Camping World Truck Series win on dirt, coming in 2016 at Eldora Speedway.

In 2020 Larson turned in one of the most impressive years in the history of dirt-track racing. While primarily driving sprint cars, he racked up 46 victories in 97 attempts. Larson led the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series in victories with 12 despite competing in only 26 of its 54 events and he secured his first Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series win

On the Truck: The No. 44 Chevrolet will carry the Rich Mar Florist, CircleBDiecast.com, and CRC colors at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Rich Mar Florist story began with the vision of Richard P. Morrissey, his wife, Dolores A. Morrissey, and his parents, Frieda and Vincent Morrissey. Together, they founded the company in 1955 in Allentown, Pa.

Since its inception, Rich Mar is renowned for its service across Pennsylvania, as the award-winning floral provider has become a community staple in its Allentown and Bethlehem locations. Building upon its already stellar reputation, the family-owned and operated business has blossomed into the trusted florist of Pocono Raceway, Dover International Speedway and both Lehigh Valley professional sports organizations.

Plan B Sales was founded in 2010 with the goal of bringing service to dealers that carry licensed motorsports products. Plan B Sales started as a Lionel diecast and Chase Authentics apparel distributor. Over the last few years Plan B Sales has grown to be the largest account for Lionel, servicing the motorsports market and has expanded its product offerings.



Plan B Sales has quickly become the choice of dealers for a one-stop stocking distributor. Its product offering also includes Auto World, Greenlight Collectibles, BrandArt and are the exclusive distributor for University of Racing product lines.

In September of 2020, Plan B Sales decided to split its wholesale and retail business into two different websites to better serve each segment of customers, effectively launching CircleBDiecast.com.

CRC began in a Pennsylvania garage in 1958 as Corrosion Reaction Consultants with a single product: CRC Corrosion Inhibitor, a multi-purpose lubricant.

Today, CRC is a global supplier of specialty products and formulations, manufacturing over 1,300 items and developing specialized formulas to meet the unique needs of the Automotive, Marine, Heavy Truck, Hardware, Electrical, Industrial and Aviation markets. CRC serves customers around the world with manufacturing and distribution throughout North, Central and South America, Europe, South Africa and Asia-Pacific marketing areas.

CRC trademarked brands include: CRC®, K&W®, Sta-Lube®, SmartWasher®, Marykate®, Ambersil®, KF®, Kontakt Chemie®, Ados®, Action Can®, Kitten® and WELD-AID®.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.