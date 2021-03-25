R & M RECYCLING RENEWS SPONSORSHIP OF ARCA LATE MODEL SPORTSMAN CLASS

Toledo, Ohio: March 25, 2021: R & M Recycling will continue its title sponsorship of the ARCA Late Model Sportsman class at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways for the 2021 racing season.

R & M Recycling, with locations in Toledo, OH, Monroe, MI and Adrian, MI, has had a long-standing partnership with both tracks. R & M Owner Mike Rogers Sr. and his son, Mike Jr., operate the business.

In addition to the race division entitlement, R & M will also sponsor the Saturday, August 7 event at Flat Rock and the Friday, August 13 School Bus Figure 8 show at Toledo this year.

“We are very pleased to renew our partnership with Mike and R & M Recycling,” noted Ron Drager, Owner and Promoter of both Flat Rock and Toledo. “We are very pleased to announce the return of the R & M Recycling Late Model Sportsman division for the upcoming season.”