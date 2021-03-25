Search
Categories:
MiscellaneousOther Series RacingOther Series PR

R & M RECYCLING RENEWS SPONSORSHIP OF ARCA LATE MODEL SPORTSMAN CLASS

By Official Release
0

Toledo, Ohio: March 25, 2021: R & M Recycling will continue its title sponsorship of the ARCA Late Model Sportsman class at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways for the 2021 racing season.

R & M Recycling, with locations in Toledo, OH, Monroe, MI and Adrian, MI, has had a long-standing partnership with both tracks. R & M Owner Mike Rogers Sr. and his son, Mike Jr., operate the business.

In addition to the race division entitlement, R & M will also sponsor the Saturday, August 7 event at Flat Rock and the Friday, August 13 School Bus Figure 8 show at Toledo this year.

“We are very pleased to renew our partnership with Mike and R & M Recycling,” noted Ron Drager, Owner and Promoter of both Flat Rock and Toledo. “We are very pleased to announce the return of the R & M Recycling Late Model Sportsman division for the upcoming season.”


The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Get 2 FREE stocks valued between $2.50-$1,400 when you open and fund a Webull brokerage account.

Official Release
Previous articleCarson Hocevar – Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt Race Advance
Next articleCR7 Motorsports; Codie Rohrbaugh ready for the unexpected on Bristol Dirt

More articles

Miscellaneous

Caregility Honors Nurses from Mary Washington Healthcare at Bristol NASCAR Cup Series Race

Official Release - 0
Caregility, a company dedicated to delivering care to wherever the patient is located through the use of the Caregility Virtual Care Platform, will leverage its motorsports partnerships to honor the nurses from Mary Washington Healthcare (MWHC) during this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Read more
Miscellaneous

LUCAS OIL POWRi SOUTHWEST LIGHTNING SPRINT CAR NATIONALS THIS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY AT MOJAVE VALLEY RACEWAY

Official Release - 0
The Lucas Oil POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series will kick off its second season of competition this Friday and Saturday, March 26 and 27, with the Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Championships at Arizona’s Mojave Valley Raceway.
Read more
Miscellaneous

World’s Automotive Industry: the USA vs Europe

SM - 0
The dispute between car enthusiasts about which cars and bikes are better - American or European - has not subsided for as long as the American and European automotive industries have existed.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


American Muscle

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category