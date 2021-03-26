JOHNSONVILLE RETURNS AS LANDMARK SPONSOR AND OFFICIAL SAUSAGE OF ROAD AMERICA

ELKHART LAKE, Wis., March 26, 2021 – Road America announced today that Johnsonville Sausage would return as a landmark sponsor of the well-recognized Turn 9 Bridge and as the official sausage of Road America.

“Johnsonville Sausage has supported Road America for years on many levels, and their products have been synonymous with the fan experience at Road America for generations,” said Mike Kertscher, Road America’s president and general manager. “Whenever they’ve seen an opportunity to support the local community, they have answered the call, and we’re delighted that they chose Road America to continue their efforts.”

Wisconsin-based Johnsonville Sausage is the No. 1 national brand of sausage, featuring: brats, Italian sausage, smoked-cooked links, breakfast sausage, and new Sausage Strips. Johnsonville products can now be found in over 45 countries across the globe. Johnsonville has been a longstanding partner of Road America and is proud to return in this prestigious capacity.

“Johnsonville is excited to return to Road America,” said Ryan Pociask, VP and General Manager at Johnsonville. “We’ve enjoyed a longstanding relationship with Road America, and we’re eager to welcome race fans to the new Johnsonville Marketplace this summer. The Marketplace is a retail store showcasing Johnsonville products, people, and history.”

Tickets for the 2021 race season are now available, and fans are welcome. Additional event details, ticket pricing, and camping information can be found at www.roadamerica.com or by calling 800-365-7223. Anyone 16-years-old and under is FREE with a paying adult at the gate. The Johnsonville Marketplace is located in rural Sheboygan Falls, Wis., on County Road J, just a 6-mile drive from Road America.

