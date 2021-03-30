Dover International Speedway promotes four veteran leaders ahead of May 14-16 NASCAR tripleheader weekend

DOVER, Del. (March 30, 2021) – Dover International Speedway has promoted four longtime employees as it prepares for its slate of 2021 major events at Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway, track officials announced today.

Gary Camp (vice president, marketing & communications), LeeAnn Hardy (vice president, facilities & operations), Rob Lofland (vice president, corporate partnerships) and Jim Hosfelt (assistant vice president, public safety & track operations) take their new titles for the Speedway effective immediately.

“Our company is fortunate to have such a dedicated, knowledgeable team and these moves reflect their long commitment to us,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover International Speedway’s president and CEO. “Gary, LeeAnn, Rob and Jim are the best in the industry in their respective fields. As we prepare to welcome the NASCAR world back to Dover in May, as well as our inaugural Cup Series race weekend at Nashville Superspeedway in June, they will continue to play integral roles for our company at our race weekends and future events.”

The May 14-16 weekend includes the “Drydene 400” NASCAR Cup Series race (2 p.m., FS1), the 103rd Cup Series race at Dover, one of only 10 tracks in the country to host 100 or more Cup Series events. Completing the weekend are the “General Tire” 125 ARCA Menards Series East race (5 p.m.) on Friday, May 14 and the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race (1:30 p.m., FS1) on Saturday, May 15.

Nashville Superspeedway is hosting three races on Father’s Day Weekend, June 18-20, including the “Ally 400” NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 20 (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN), the inaugural Cup Series race at the track and the first Cup Series race in Middle Tennessee in 37 years. Also scheduled are the NASCAR Xfinity Series race (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN) on Saturday, June 19 and the “Rackley Roofing 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, June 18 (7 p.m. CT, FS1).

Camp, who joined the Speedway in 2004, oversees planning and implementation of the track’s marketing and communications efforts, including advertising, media relations, internal and external customer communications and social media.

Hardy, one of the Speedway’s longest-tenured employees, started with the company in 1983 and is responsible for the administration and performance of all facility and event operations teams, including managing admissions, camping, food and beverage, maintenance, parking and souvenir sales teams.

Hosfelt, who joined the Speedway in 2014 after serving as chief of the Dover, Del., police department, oversees the Speedway’s expanded Public Safety department and coordinates partnerships between local, state and federal agencies as they assist the Speedway during all events.

Lofland, who began his Speedway career in 2000, oversees corporate partnership efforts, including sales strategy, client management and partner retention.

About Dover Motorsports, Inc.

