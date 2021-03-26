Rackley W.A.R. Team Report: Bristol Motor Speedway

Team Report

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes

Event: Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt

Date: Saturday, March 27, 2021

Venue: Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway

Track Description: .5-mile(s) short track

Race: 75 miles / 150 laps

Rackley W.A.R.’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History … Since entering the NASCAR Camping World Truck

Series (NCWTS) in 2021, the Centerville, Tenn.,-based organization has logged four starts with one driver, Timothy Peters,

resulting in an average starting position of 18.0 and an average finishing position of 24.0.

Timothy Peters

No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado

Playing in the Dirt … As part of Bristol Motor Speedway’s 60th anniversary celebration in 2021, the high-banked concrete

oval will be transformed into a state-of-the-art dirt racing facility. Bristol Motor Speedway has become a dirt track that has

been measured to exactly .5-mile. The event will mark the first time the NASCAR Cup Series will compete on dirt in the

sport’s modern era; however, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series returned to the dirt in 2013 at the Eldora Speedway.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will race on dirt twice this season – this weekend at the Bristol Motor Speedway

and later this season at the Knoxville Speedway in Iowa.

The 40-year-old Danville, Va.,-native has 12 starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the .533-mile concrete

oval track. Timothy Peters has notched one win (2012), three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes, and has recorded

349 laps led. In addition, he has one start (2007) in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

Gettin’ Dirty Stats: Timothy Peters has four NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts on a dirt track (Eldora

Speedway). He has one top-10 finish with an average finish of 18.0 at the Rossburg, Ohio,-facility.

Peters is one of 22 drivers entered who have raced at least once at the Eldora Speedway.

Starting Lineup: NASCAR has instituted a special format for qualifying at the Bristol Motor Speedway which includes

qualifying races to decide the starting lineup. The lineup for the qualifying races was done by a random draw on Thursday,

March 25. The random draw determined heat race designation and starting position for the heat race. The draw was in

order of current NASCAR Camping World Truck Series owner points (24th-place).

Timothy Peters will start at the Bristol Motor Speedway from the 11th-place in Qualifying Race #2.

There are four qualifying races scheduled with 44 total entrants competing. Each qualifying race will have 11 drivers each

to vie for 40 spots in the final field for the 150-lap event. The four qualifying races will be held to 15 laps each with only

green flag laps counted – no overtime rule.

Pit Stall Selections … Pit Stall 33, on the backstretch.

Atop the Pit Box: Chad Kendrick … Chad Kendrick, crew chief for the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado, has

one victory (2015) with NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney, as well as three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes

in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Bristol, Tenn.,-facility in 12 starts. Kendrick has led 84 laps as a crew

chief at the Bristol Motor Speedway. He has two starts (2008, 2009) at the Bristol Motor Speedway with Timothy Peters,

including a 10th-place finish.

Catch the Action … The Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at the Bristol Motor Speedway will be broadcast live on FS1 on Saturday,

March 27, starting with NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS at Bristol Motor Speedway — Dirt at 7:00 p.m. (ET). It will also

broadcast live at 7:30 p.m. (ET) on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

In the Rearview Mirror: Atlanta Motor Speedway … Timothy Peters, driver of the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet

Silverado for Rackley W.A.R., finished in the 30th-place in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Fr8Auctions 200 at

the Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 20. Peters started in the 16th-place in the 40-truck field. At the end of Stage 1 on Lap 30 he was in the 34th-place. By the end of Stage 2 on Lap 60, Peters was scored in the 31th-place. He

was scored as high as the 16th-place at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Season-to-date … Through the first four NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races of the 2021 season, Timothy Peters

has completed 406 of 416 laps contested (97.6 percent), and has led three laps. Peters is currently 21st in the driver point

standings, and 24th in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series owner points. In addition, the Rackley W.A.R. driver has

spent 130 laps running in the top 15 and has made 274 green-flag passes thus far this season.

QUOTE WORTHY

Timothy Peters, driver of the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado for Rackley W.A.R.

On the Bristol Motor Speedway:

“Bristol Motor Speedway with dirt will be interesting to say the least. There are a lot of unknowns going into this weekend,

but I am ready to get after it in the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado.”

TIMOTHY PETERS BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY PERFORMANCE PROFILE

Date Event Start Finish Laps Status Led

August 24, 2005 O’Reilly 200 Presented by Valvoline Maxlife 19 19 199/200 running 0

August 23, 2006 O’Reilly Auto Parts 200 12 33 186/200 running 0

August 22, 2007 O’Reilly 200 32 36 33/200 crash 0

August 20, 2008 O’Reilly 200 7 30 123/203 crash 0

August 19, 2009 O’Reilly 200 Presented by Valvoline 8 10 200/200 running 0

August 18, 2010 O’Reilly 200 7 8 206/206 running 20

August 24, 2011 O’Reilly 200 8 5 200/200 running 0

August 22, 2012 UNOH 200 2 1 204/204 running 204

August 21, 2013 UNOH 200 4 2 200/200 running 125

August 20, 2014 UNOH 200 Presented by ZLOOP 20 26 190/200 running 0

August 19, 2015 UNOH 200 Presented by ZLOOP 15 12 202/202 running 0

August 17, 2016 UNOH 200 25 13 200/200 running 0

Follow Rackley W.A.R. on Social Media … To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content,

visit Rackley W.A.R.’s Twitter page – @Rackley_WAR, and on Instagram at @rackley_war. “Like” Rackley W.A.R. on the

official Facebook page at facebook.com/RackleyWAR.