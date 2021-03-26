Young’s Motorsports Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway | Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:



Driver: Daniel Suárez

Primary Partner(s): GoPro Motorplex | AMR Motorplex

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Eddie Troconis

2021 Owner Points Position: 14th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Bienvenido de nuevo (Welcome Back): This weekend at the inaugural Pinty’s Dirt Race at Bristol, Young’s Motorsports welcomes former NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Daniel Suárez as driver of the team’s No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado.

The Monterrey, Mexico native is using the Truck Series race as experience for his NASCAR Cup Series debut on the dirt in Sunday’s highly anticipated Food City Dirt Race aboard the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE for Trackhouse Racing.

Truck Series Rundown: Suárez will make his 28th career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start in Saturday night’s race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

In his previous 27 races, 26 for Kyle Busch Motorsports and one for Win-Tron Racing, Suárez has one pole, one win, 10 top-five and 11 top-10 finishes and 263 laps led.

His first career victory came in his 26th start at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in the 2016 Lucas Oil 150 after starting second.

On The Truck: GoPro Motorplex will serve as the primary partner this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Located in Mooresville, NC, GoPro Motorplex is an outdoor, 0.7-mile, 11-turn karting facility open to the public seven days a week, year-round featuring Adult Karts (Ages 16+) available for rent that reach speeds up to 55 mph.

GoPro Motorplex can also accommodate group events and corporate team-building outings.

Additionally, the facility hosts some of the largest professional touring karting series races in the country, making GoPro Motorplex the premier source for all things karting at every level of the sport.

For more information on GoPro Motorplex, please visit gopromotorplex.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Historic Pairing: For the second consecutive weekend, Suárez will have a fellow Hispanic calling the shots as crew chief.

Last weekend at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway, crew chief José Blasco-Figueroa guided Suarez in the Quik Trip Folds of Honor 500 to a respectable 17th place finish. Although Suarez and Blasco-Figueroa have worked together before, it was the first Hispanic pairing of a driver and crew chief in NASCAR since 1959.

This weekend, the 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion will be paired with crew chief Eddie Troconis, a native of Heroica Veracruz, Mexico.

The Format: Saturday night’s field will consist of 40 trucks.

35 trucks will earn a spot based on their points earned in the qualifying races (qualifying race finish points + passing points). Four additional provisional spots will be awarded to the top four trucks in 2021 Truck Series owners’ points who have not already earned a spot in the race.

The final provisional will go to the most recent past champion. If one does not exist, it will go to the next highest truck in Truck Series owner points.

Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway | FR8 Auctions 200 Race Recap: In his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race, standout Josh Berry earned a respectable 22nd place finish in the No. 02 Kris Wright Motorsports Chevrolet.

Berry was standing in for Young’s Motorsports driver Kris Wright who was diagnosed with COVID-19 prior to the fourth Truck Series race of 2021.

Solid Start For Young’s Motorsports: Between Wright’s top-15 finish in the season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, driver Kaz Grala’s eighth-place performance at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course and respectable runs at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway and Atlanta, Young’s Motorsports is sitting 14th in the Truck Series owner standings with 18 races remaining in 2021.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Suárez as crew chief of the No. 02 GoPro Motorplex Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Eddie Troconis.

Troconis is a two-time winning crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and comes to Young’s Motorsports after tenures at ThorSport Racing, AM Racing and Sam Hunt Racing (Xfinity Series) respectively.

He will crew chief his 127th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday. In his previous 126 races, he has two wins, 22 top-five and 45 top-10 finishes to his resume.

Saturday night’s historic event will mark his first race as crew chief on the Bristol Dirt. At the Eldora Dirt Track, he has four starts as crew chief with a best finish of seventh in 2016 with Cameron Hayley.

Two years later, he guided Ben Rhodes to the pole at Eldora.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Daniel Suárez, please visit, danielsuarezracing.com, like him on Facebook (Daniel Suárez) and follow him on Twitter (@Daniel_SuarezG) and Instagram (@daniel_suarezg)

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Daniel Suárez Pre-Race Quote:

On Truck Series Return At Bristol: “I am looking forward to Saturday night it’s been a few years since I raced in the truck series. I don’t know what to expect, I am not sure anyone does. We tested a street stock and late model on dirt Tuesday and it was a blast.

“It’s nothing like racing on the pavement so we will have to see how things go this weekend. I think the key Saturday will be patience. I hope the fans really enjoy the show.”

On Key To Success At Bristol: “I don’t know how to answer that. I have never been on dirt in my life so I’m not a dirt person. I grew up in Mexico and didn’t even know people raced cars on dirt! That’s wasn’t an option when I was growing up.

“But, honestly, I’m super excited for the challenge. It will be interesting to see how things play out. I will have to put a lot of work in and try to get better at it quickly.”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Tate Fogleman

Primary Partner(s): Solid Rock Carriers

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

2021 Driver Points Position: 23rd

2021 Owner Points Position: 26th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

World’s Fastest Half-Mile On Dirt: This weekend at Bristol (Tenn. Motor Speedway, Fogleman will make his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on dirt for Young’s Motorsports.

Atlanta Motor Speedway | FR8 Auctions 200 Race Recap: In the fourth Truck Series race of the season, Fogleman started 22nd but struggled to find the grip he needed to maneuver another top-20 finish in an uncharacteristic Truck Series race at Atlanta. Instead, the No. 12 Young’s Motorsports team settled for 26th.

Solid As A Rock: Solid Rock Carriers will continue a season-long partnership with Solid Rock Carriers as the primary marketing partner of his No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet for the FR8 Auctions 200.

Solid Rock Carriers Inc. is a licensed and bonded freight shipping and trucking company running freight hauling business from Lagrange, North Carolina. Serving the eastern United States for over 20 years, Solid Rock Carriers provides on-time delivery and superior customer service.

To The Point(s): Entering Bristol, Fogleman sits 23rd in the championship standings.

Just 16 points separate Fogleman from 15th in the championship standings currently held by Derek Kraus with 18 races remaining this season.

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 12 team also secures 26th in the NCWTS owner standings.

A Look Back: Even with a worldwide pandemic, Fogleman completed a full 23-race schedule in 2020 earning a best finish of 13th at Michigan International Speedway in August, while also tallying three top-15 and 11 top-20 finishes throughout the seven-month season.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Tate Fogleman, please like him on Facebook (Tate Fogelman Racing) and follow him on Instagram (tatefogleman) and Twitter (@tate_fogleman).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Tate Fogleman Pre-Race Quotes:

On Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Race: “I’m optimistic about Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend. I’m not sure what to expect honestly, but we will go to the track this weekend and give nothing less than 150 percent and hope that we can use the race on Saturday night to help us prepare for Knoxville this summer.”

On 2021 Season After Four Races: “Obviously, we started off the year solid, but we haven’t had the performances we wanted to the last couple of races. We won’t give up though. The Truck Series is very tough this year, but our Young’s Motorsports team is resilient.

“A good finish on Saturday night would certainly be a welcomed boost.”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Spencer Boyd

Primary Partner(s): EcoTwist Clean

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Joe Lax

2021 Driver Points Position: 29th

2021 Owner Points Position: 33rd

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Debut: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd will be one of 45 drivers vying for a spot in Saturday night’s inaugural Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Mar. 27, 2021.

Atlanta Motor Speedway | FR8 Auctions 200 Race Recap: In the fourth Truck Series race of the season, Boyd started 25th but struggled to find the balance in his No. 20 Credit MRI Chevrolet Silverado throughout the 130-lap race and finished a disappointing 33rd.

2021 Partner Debut: This weekend at the Bristol Motor Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcome EcoTwist Clean as the primary partner for Boyd’s No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado.

EcoTwist Clean, based in Matthews, NC, is the first manufacturer to produce both an eco-friendly and effective laundry detergent. With over 30 years in the industry, founder, Sean Stanley, developed EcoTwist’s proprietary Odor Release Technology™ to fully release and remove the odor-causing bacteria from fabric.

In addition to providing customers with a clean, safe, and effective laundry detergent, EcoTwist Clean also strives to support local communities through charitable giving, continuing its mission of intentionally focusing on people – not profits.

EcoTwist is currently available in Food City and coming soon to Randall’s, Tom Thumb and select Albertsons stores.

For more information or to shop online visit ecotwistclean.com.

To The Point(s): Entering Bristol, Boyd sits 29th in the championship standings.

Just 25 points separate Boyd from 15th in the championship standings currently held by Derek Kraus with 18 races remaining this season.

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 20 team also secures 33rd in the NCWTS owner standings.

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

Truck Series Rundown: In five years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 51 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and two top-10 finishes and a championship best of 17th in 2019.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quotes:

On Bristol Dirt: “I have only ran karts on dirt a couple of times. Excited to get to Bristol and play in the mud. My guys at Young’s Motorsports are all pumped up and we are ready to get out there and down to business.”

On Partnering With EcoTwist Clean: “I never thought I’d be talking about doing laundry publicly. I sit in a hot race car for hours. I work out daily. My clothes need to get clean not just sprayed with a scent.

“EcoTwist works for my clothes and their logo looks amazing on a race truck!”

Race Information:

The Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race (150 laps | 75 miles) is the fifth of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The first of two practices begins at 3:05 p.m. – 3:55 p.m., with a final fifty-minute practice etched in from 5:35 p.m. – 6:25 p.m. Qualifying heat races begin on race day, Mar. 27, beginning at 4:30 p.m. The 40-truck field will take the green flag on Sat., Mar. 20, 2021 shortly after 8:00 p.m. ET with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90.