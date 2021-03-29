WIGHT MOTORSPORTS ADDS TO DRIVER LINE UP

-Welcomes Mark Dilley & TJ Rinomato for 2021

(March 29, 2021) Wight Motorsports Inc (WMI) is continuing to build an elite level racing operation and many drivers, teams, sponsors and most importantly fans are taking notice. The next phase of growth will take place this summer as WMI welcomes two more drivers into the fold for competition in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series. Multiple race winner Mark Dilley and former series Rookie of the Year TJ Rinomato will each contest the full schedule of events in 2021.

Dilley will drive the #64 Leland Camaro and Rinomato will race the #2 RGC Sports Camaro. The two will join returning Wight Motorsports Inc driver Donald Theetge and previously announced J.F. Laberge on the squad.

The new partnership with Dilley, Rinomato and the RGC Sports Group came together very quickly explained WMI principal David Wight. “It was only a matter of days before we had an agreement in place,” he added. “After not racing in 2020 both Mark and TJ were keen to get back at it, their previous arrangement wasn’t happening with the winding down of Micks Motorsports and I couldn’t be happier to have both of them joining us this year” he added.

Both Dilley and Rinomato bring plenty of credentials and enthusiasm to the new venture as part of WMI. Dilley has won multiple races in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series, he finished ninth overall in 2019, his last full year of competition He is also a former CASCAR Champion. Rinomato entered the world of motorsports later in life but has immersed himself in the sport over the last few years.. He’s tested at numerous tracks and received specialized racing instruction leading up to his series debut. Rinomato made an impression quickly by becoming the 2019 Rookie of the Year.

After a year away from competition Mark Dilley is excited to be back in action and looks forward to getting the new relationship underway. “On behalf of TJ and myself, we’re excited to work with Wight Motorsports in 2021. We think everyone will benefit from the affiliation. We’ll have some additional details to come in the weeks ahead too” stated Dilley.

Driver Donald Theetge is the team “veteran” and is very pleased to see the growth at WMI and having the opportunity to work with so many talented drivers. “I know firsthand what a great team we have, and the other drivers are seeing it too. I can’t wait to team with J.F. Laberge on the #80 Theetge Chevrolet/Buick/GMC/Cadillac Camaro and work with Mark and TJ, we can all learn from each other and it will make the whole group more successful” he stated.

The new season begins in less than two months and Wight knows there is plenty of work ahead. “We’re going non-stop right now” he stated. “We have a new hauler for the #64 and #2 car, we’ll be incorporating them into our team structure, plus we’ll be getting everyone out to test as soon we can. I’m really excited to have this group together for the 2021 season and to see what we can accomplish this summer” he added.

The 2021 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 12 total races in Ontario and Quebec. Competition begins Sunday May 23rd at Sunset Speedway in Innisfil, Ontario. All NASCAR Pinty’s Series races will once again be broadcast on TSN and RDS.

Race fans can get the latest information regarding WMI and the drivers on these social media channels:

Wight Motorsports Inc Twitter @Wightmotorsport Instagram @wightmotorsport

Donald Theetge: Twitter @DonaldTheetge

J.F. Laberge: https://www.facebook.com/jflracingmtl

Mark Dilley: Twitter @MarkDilley9 Instagram @markdilley

TJ Rinomato: Twitter TJ_Rinomato Instagram @tjrinomato