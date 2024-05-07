Kaulig Racing – Weekly Preview | Darlington Raceway

Race Notes

Darlington Raceway

Goodyear 400

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, May 12 at 3:00PM EDT

FS1 | MRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing has made eight NCS starts at Darlington Raceway, earning one top five and a top-10 finish.

So far in the 2024 season, Kaulig Racing has earned four top 10s, 10 top-20 finishes and led 34 laps.

DEREK KRAUS

“I’m looking forward to Darlington this weekend and getting back to the track for the second week-in-a row with Kaulig Racing. I’m thankful to have Project Wyoming on the car again, so hopefully we will have a good showing for them.” – Derek Kraus on Darlington Raceway

No. 16 Project Wyoming Camaro ZL1

Derek Kraus will make his fourth-career NCS start for Kaulig Racing at Darlington Raceway.

In three career starts at Darlington Raceway in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Kraus has earned one top-five finish.



DANIEL HEMRIC

“Darlington is such a wildcard for everyone. This track is always evolving so fast, and these NEXTGen cars allow for more versatility, as far as not having to be in one particular lane. There’s a lot of room for opportunity there. I’m also looking forward to having Black’s Tire on our No. 31 Camaro ZL1 and remembering the time I spent alongside Ricky [Benton] during my early racing career.” – Daniel Hemric on Darlington Raceway

No. 31 Black’s Tire Camaro ZL1

Daniel Hemric has made three NCS starts at Darlington Raceway.

So far in the 2024 season, Hemric has earned two top 10s, five top-20 finishes and has led a total of 14 laps.

Hemric’s No. 31 Black’s Tire scheme pays tribute to his grassroots racing days working for Black’s Tire president, Ricky Benton.





Race Details

Darlington Raceway

Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, May 11 at 1:30PM EDT

FS1 | MRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing has made 26 NXS starts at Darlington Raceway.

Last year, the team earned its first win at Darlington Raceway with Kyle Larson in the No. 10 Chevrolet in the 2023 Shriners Children’s 200.

The team has also earned five top fives, 12 top-10 finishes and led 136 laps at Darlington.

So far in the 2024 season, Kaulig Racing has led 62 laps, earned two top five and eight top-10 finishes.

JOSH WILLIAMS

“Darlington is one of my favorite tracks to go to. It’s a driver’s track, and you’re racing it just as much as you’re racing others around you.” – Josh Williams on Darlington Raceway

No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet Camaro

Williams has made nine starts in the NXS at Darlington Raceway.

His best finish at Darlington was 15th, which he achieved twice (Fall 2020 and 2021).



AJ ALLMENDINGER

“Darlington is a racetrack that has never been one of my favorites. In the Xfinity car over the last couple years, I gained a little bit more confidence trying to run the fence there and find what it takes to get around there well. I feel like I have gotten better at it, but I still have a lot to learn. Maybe go talk to Kyle Larson to figure out how to run the fence since he was so good in our race car last year. I think if we get it right, we can go there with a chance to be competitive.” – AJ Allmendinger on Darlington Raceway

No. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet Camaro

AJ Allmendinger has made four NXS starts at Darlington Raceway. Allmendinger has led 35 laps, earned one top five and two top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 11.0.

So far in the 2024 season, Allmendinger has earned one top five, five top-10 finishes and led 31 laps. Allmendinger currently sits seventh in the NXS driver standings.

SHANE van GISBERGEN

“It’s going to be cool running a throwback scheme for Marcos [Ambrose] in Darlington. He has been someone who has been influential and pushing me to come over here and take every opportunity that I’ve got. He has also helped me with learning the tracks every week and what to expect on race weekends. To run the livery that he drove to victory back in 2012 at Watkins Glen is really cool. I appreciate Quad Lock coming on board and letting us run this special scheme this weekend in Darlington. It’s going to be a lot of fun!” – Shane van Gisbergen on Darlington Raceway

No. 97 Quad Lock Chevrolet Camaro

Shane van Gisbergen will run a special Quad Lock throwback paint scheme this weekend at Darlington Raceway for his first visit to the “Lady in Black.”

Van Gisbergen’s Chevrolet is a throwback to his good friend Marcos Ambrose’s NCS win at Watkins Glen International in August of 2012, where the two-time Supercars champion outdueled Brad Keselowski in thrilling fashion for the win.

Van Gisbergen and Ambrose’s relationship goes back to their Supercars days in Australia. Ambrose has been influential in helping Van Gisbergen with his transition to NASCAR this year.

Van Gisbergen and Ambrose are two of six drivers not from the United States to win a NASCAR Cup Series race joining Daniel Suárez (Mexico), Juan Pablo Montoya (Colombia), Earl Ross (Canada) and Mario Andretti (Italy). Ambrose, Montoya, and Suárez own two victories each.

Van Gisbergen and his No. 97 team currently sit 15th in the driver standings heading into the weekend.

