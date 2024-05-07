PATRICK EMERLING HONORS MODIFIED LEGEND JAN LEATY AT DARLINGTON

MOORESVILLE, NC, May 7, 2024 – NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Patrick Emerling today revealed his paint scheme for the Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway. Nearly all entrants showcase a throwback livery for the race, and Emerling is no exception.

This year, Emerling’s Liberty Brew LLC Chevrolet Camaro is a nod to modified racing legend Jan Leaty. Leaty, who was voted one of the 50 Greatest Modified Drivers of All-Time, competed in the NASCAR Modified Tour from its inception in 1985 through 2004 with a return to the series in 2008. Leaty and Emerling have been close friends throughout Emerling’s career, and Leaty has been Emerling’s crew chief for the #07 in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and the Race of Champions Modified Series. Leaty is also heavily involved in his son Mike Leaty’s modified racing program.

The throwback scheme includes rails to mimic the look of a modified car as well as the colors from Leaty’s car when he won the Spring Sizzler at Stafford Motor Speedway in 1996.

“Jan is an amazing modified racer and an absolute legend. I’ve been incredibly fortunate to be able to work with and learn from him, and I’m proud to call him my friend,” said Emerling. “I’m thrilled to be able to honor him in this way, and I hope to make him proud this weekend. I’m thankful to Liberty Brew for their flexibility in altering the car’s scheme to fit with the throwback weekend.”

Fans will have a chance to see the car in person at an event at Liberty Brew Coffee on Thursday, May 9. Emerling’s car will be at the coffee shop in Conway, SC from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Fans can get pictures with the car as well as purchase Liberty Brew’s coffee beans and drinks. Liberty Brew created a specialty blend, Pit Stop Blend, to commemorate their partnership with Emerling.

The green flag drops for the Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at 1:30 p.m. ET. You can catch the race on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM.

