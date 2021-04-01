· First Female INDYCAR Team to Partner on Content Highlighting Women in the Mortgage Industry

· Paretta Autosport and Rocket Pro TPO to create ‘Rocket Accelerator’ campaign highlighting female leaders in both racing and mortgage industry

INDIANAPOLIS (April 1, 2021) – Paretta Autosport today announced Rocket Pro TPO, the division of Rocket Mortgage which works exclusively with independent mortgage brokers, will serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 16 Chevrolet in the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Piloted by Simona De Silvestro, the #16 Chevrolet represents a groundbreaking achievement in INDYCAR as the first-ever entrant in the Indianapolis 500 from a team that is female-owned, female driven and largely female crewed. As the primary sponsor, Rocket Pro TPO will be front-and-center with dominant branding on the car, firesuit and crew suits.

“Having Rocket Pro TPO come onboard as our primary sponsor for this year’s Indy 500 is a perfect partnership,” said Beth Paretta, CEO/team principal of Paretta Autosport. “We are both huge proponents of highlighting the power of women, while also using technology and speed to be the best at what we do. I cannot wait for what we will be able to accomplish as a team – both on and off the track.”

Together, Rocket Pro TPO, Paretta and De Silvestro will partner on the ‘Rocket Accelerator’ multimedia campaign. The group will use unique and innovative ways to amplify women in the mortgage lending and racing spaces by showcasing female leaders who are thriving in these industries.

This campaign will be just the start of an ongoing commitment from the organizations to improve access to employment in mortgage and racing, increase the availability of mentorship opportunities and build a strong sense of community within the lender’s broker partner network.

“It is an honor to be able to use the Indianapolis 500 to highlight and amplify the important role that women play in our industry, in our company and in independent mortgage brokers’ offices all across the country,” said Austin Niemiec, Executive Vice President of Rocket Pro TPO. “Rocket Accelerator will be a central focus of our business as we look to expand opportunities and access for female brokers, while also creating educational programs for the next generation to give them the keys to unlocking their full potential with a robust career.”

“We all need to have our pedal to the metal and win in our respective industries. At the same time, this isn’t about crossing the finish line first, it is about lifting up others and helping them get there too,” said Stacey Van Roosendaal, President and CEO of Sundance Lending which is a Rocket Pro TPO broker partner. “Women can play a significant role in driving these industries to a better place. It is important we support and cheer for our professional sisters wherever they work.”

Rocket Pro TPO is a division of Rocket Mortgage, the nation’s largest mortgage lender, and part of publicly traded Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT). The company supports the independent mortgage broker community, whose clients seek face-to-face service with the touch of localized expertise, by providing them the industry-leading Rocket technology and process that has enabled so many to achieve the American dream of homeownership.

Paretta Autosport’s formal entry into the 2021 Indianapolis 500 was recently accepted. The team is an extension of the INDYCAR series’ “Race for Equality and Change” announced last July to broaden equality in the sport. Paretta Autosport has a technical alliance with Team Penske.

About Paretta Autosport

Paretta Autosport is a new team competing in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. With a technical alliance with Team Penske, it will attempt to qualify and compete in the 2021 Indy 500 and beyond. More than racing, Paretta Autosport is an initiative to encourage and mentor girls and women to pursue careers in STEM-related fields. The team will incorporate women in key roles: mechanics, engineers, marketing, business operations, and more. Created by female automotive and motorsports executive Beth Paretta, the team is part of the INDYCAR series’ “Race for Equality and Change” initiative.

At Paretta Autosport, the competitive spirit drives us. We work hard and always strive for better: for ourselves, for our team, and for others. For more information go to www.parettaautosport.com.

About Rocket Pro TPO

Rocket Pro TPO is a division of Rocket Mortgage, the nation’s largest mortgage lender, and a part of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT). It works exclusively with mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions. Rocket Pro TPO’s partners provide the face-to-face service their clients desire, while tapping into the expertise, technology and award-winning process from Rocket Mortgage. The partner loan officer creates, and maintains, the relationship with the client. Rocket Mortgage approves, underwrites, processes and closes the loan in its name.

For more information please visit www.rocketprotpo.com.