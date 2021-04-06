Ryan Newman – Martinsville Advance

Team: No. 6 Guaranteed Rate Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @RyanJNewman

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 – Saturday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman at Martinsville Speedway

Newman returns to Martinsville this weekend, the site of one of his 18 Cup Series victories, for his 39th NCS event at the 1-mile track. In 38 races, Newman has an average finish of 14.8 with 17 top-10s, including eight finishes inside the top five.

Newman won the spring race back in 2012, leading the final 12 laps after starting fifth. He’s completed nearly 98 percent of all the laps at ‘The Paperclip,’ and finished in the top-10 for 45 percent of his starts.

Newman’s other top finishes include a runner-up result in 2007 and two third-place finishes (2004, 2014). Most recently, Newman finished 12th in last season’s spring event, and 18th in the fall.

Newman in Modified Race Thursday

Prior to hopping in his Cup car Saturday night, Newman will run in Thursday night’s NASCAR Modified Tour season opener, the first visit to ‘The Paperclip’ for the series since 2010.

Only nine of the drivers who competed in that race are on the entry list for the return. Newman and Ryan Preece tested at Martinsville a few weeks back in a modified, and join a stacked field of 40 cars on the entry list.

Newman has 28 NWMT starts all-time, including 20 at Loudon and eight at Bristol. He has four NWMT wins and 11 top-10s in the series.

Scott Graves at Martinsville Speedway

Graves will call his 10th Cup event at Martinsville this weekend, where he has an average finish of 20.4, but is coming off two top-12 finishes with Newman. The duo ran 10th in the 2019 fall race and backed that up with a 12th-place finish last spring.

Prior to 2019, Graves had a top finish of 15th, which came in 2017.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing at Martinsville:

“Our short track program has been a major focus for our shop the last few weeks, and it’ll be in full display the next couple weeks. A lot goes into being successful at Martinsville, especially with the brakes and simply keeping your best stuff for late in the race. We were solid in two of the last three events up there, so our hope is to keep the momentum we do have and put together a good day in our Guaranteed Rate Ford.”

Last Time Out

Newman earned his best finish on the young season in the Bristol Dirt race two weeks ago, picking up stage points in each of the opening two segments before finishing fifth.

Where They Rank

Newman is 19th in the points standings entering the eighth race of 2021.

On the Car

Guaranteed Rate returns to the No. 6 machine for its second points event of 2021.

About Guaranteed Rate

The Guaranteed Rate Companies, which includes Guaranteed Rate, Inc., Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, and Proper Rate, LLC, has more than 9,000 employees in over 750 offices across the United States. Headquartered in Chicago, Guaranteed Rate Companies is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States, funding over $73 billion in 2020. Founded in 2000 and located in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Guaranteed Rate Companies has helped homeowners nationwide with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has established itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. 2017 marked the launch of Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in residential real estate franchising and brokerage. In 2020, the company launched Proper Rate, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and @properties, one of the nation’s largest residential brokerage firms. Collectively, the Guaranteed Rate Companies have earned honors and awards including: Top Lender for Online Service for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; Best Mortgage Lender for Online Loans and Best Mortgage Lender for Refinancing by NerdWallet for 2021; HousingWire’s 2020 Tech100 award for the company’s industry-leading FlashCloseSM technology; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide’s Top Retail Mortgage Lenders 2019; Chicago Agent Magazine’s Lender of the Year for five consecutive years; Chicago Tribune’s Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.