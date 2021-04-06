Chris Buescher – Martinsville Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Luke Lambert

Twitter: @17RoushTeam, @RoushFenway and @Chris_Buescher

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 – Saturday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Buescher at Martinsville Speedway

Buescher makes his 12th Cup start at Martinsville on Saturday, where he carries an average finish of 21.5.

Buescher’s best run at the 1-mile track came back in the 2017 spring event, where he finished 11th. He’s finished 13th or better in three of his last five races at Martinsville, including a 13th-place run last spring.

Luke Lambert at Martinsville Speedway

Lambert will call his 18th Cup race from atop the box at Martinsville, a track he has an average finish of 15.4 with six top-10s, including one finish inside the top five.

His best result came back in 2014 when he led Ryan Newman to a third-place run in the fall race. He also ran sixth with Jeff Burton in his first-ever Cup event at ‘The Paperclip,’ and also had finishes of seventh (2015) and eighth twice (2017, 2018).

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Martinsville:

“I like Martinsville overall, it’s a fun short track and very different from anywhere else we go. It’ll leave you flat wore out by the end of 500 laps. We’ve got lights there now and that’s unique and something different than what we’ve experienced before. It’s a tight track, very challenging race and physical race, both inside and outside the track. I thought the first race there last race was really strong for us, the second one was decent, and this will be a good opportunity for us.”

Last Time Out

In the series’ last outing on the Bristol Dirt two weeks ago, Buescher ran much of the race in the top-10, earning stage points in the first stage. But, a flat right rear tire halfway through the second stage set him back as he ultimately went on to finish 14th.

Where They Rank

Buescher is 17th in points entering the eighth race of the 2021 campaign.

On the Car

Fastenal returns to the fold at Roush Fenway for its 11th season in 2021. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping to the No. 17 Cup Series entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Fastenal will feature top suppliers Georgia Pacific Pro, 3M, Widia, Weiler and ARC on Buescher’s Mustang as he competes this weekend. For more information on these suppliers, visit Fastenal.com, and stay up-do-date on social @FastenalRacing, @Fastenal.

About Fastenal

Fastenal [Nasdaq: FAST] is North America’s largest fastener distributor and a ‘one-stop’ source for hundreds of thousands of OEM, MRO and Construction products. With more than 2,600 stores worldwide, the company supports B2B customers with tailored local inventory and dedicated personnel, who visit regularly, quickly respond to emergency needs, and provide efficient inventory management solutions. Fastenal’s service-oriented business network includes the world’s largest industrial vending program, 14 regional distribution centers, 8 custom manufacturing facilities, thousands of delivery vehicles, and industry-leading sourcing, quality and engineering resources.