iRacing Partners with Alfredo at Martinsville Speedway

Alfredo a Dedicated User of iRacing Platform

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 6, 2021) – A familiar company returns to partner with Anthony Alfredo this weekend at the Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. iRacing will be the primary partner of Alfredo and the No. 38 Ford Mustang team during Saturday night’s 500-lap event. The world’s most popular racing simulation has supported Alfredo in his NASCAR career the past several seasons, but this will be their first supporting Alfredo in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Alfredo is known as one of iRacing’s most committed users. Utilizing the simulation is how the current NASCAR Cup Series Sunoco rookie contender has developed his young career. Alfredo is a regular in leagues and special events on iRacing. He is even an owner of his own iRacing team- Lockdown Racing.

“I’m a big supporter of iRacing and it’s awesome to be able to race their colors under the lights at Martinsville this weekend,” said Alfredo. “They have supported me throughout my career, and I’ve been a big fan of what iRacing provides to the esports community. It’s the best service out there and allows so many people to participate in our sport. It’s as close to actually being behind the wheel as you can get. I love how this car turned out and I’m looking forward to Saturday night.”

iRacing is the ultimate global racing portal. Whether you want to experience a NASCAR Cup car, a World of Outlaws Sprint car, an open-wheel IndyCar, an Australian Supercar, an IMSA Prototype or Touring Car, or the ultimate: an FIA Grand Prix car, iRacing’s online racing simulations offer them all. All you need is a computer equipped with one or more USB ports, and a digital wheel/pedal, or gamepad backed by a high-speed internet connection. iRacing does the work for you by organizing and managing more than 50 official series, or you can choose to race in more than 400 private leagues or launch your own hosted events.

For more information about iRacing and for special offers, visit www.iracing.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.