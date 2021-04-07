Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Martinsville I

Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Martinsville

After an off weekend for Easter, the NASCAR Cup Series picks back up for the first of two-straight events in Virginia. Martinsville Speedway hosts the NCS Saturday night under the lights, for the first of two trips to ‘The Paperclip’ this season. Jack Roush has six wins all-time at the track including four in the Cup Series.

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500

Saturday, April 10 | 7:30 p.m. ET

FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

Ryan Newman, No. 6 Guaranteed Rate Ford Mustang

Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Bristol Dirt Recap, Martinsville Preview

Newman earned his best finish of the young season two weeks ago on the Bristol Dirt, finishing fifth after picking up stage points in each of the opening two segments.

Buescher was also in the mix early, running much of the race inside the top-10 and earning stage points in the first stage. But, a flat right rear tire halted his progress as he ultimately finished 14th.

Guaranteed Rate returns to Newman’s Ford Mustang at ‘The Paperclip,’ for his 39th Cup race at the half-mile track.

Fastenal will don the side of Buescher’s machine in his 12th Cup start at the track.

For Whom The Bell Tolls

Roush Fenway has earned four Grandfather Clocks at Martinsville with former drivers Mark Martin (two), Jeff Burton and Kurt Busch. Roush Fenway most recently went to victory lane with Busch in Oct. 2002.

Rock Around the Clock

Roush Fenway had its overall most-successful outing at Martinsville in the spring of 2002 when it placed all four of its cars inside the top 10 with drivers Martin, Burton, Busch and Matt Kenseth.

Closing Time

Roush Fenway earned a one-two finish in the April 9, 2000 event at Martinsville with former drivers Martin and Burton. Martin paced the field for 64 laps en route to the victory.

Short-Track Prowess

Roush Fenway has started a total of 674 NCS races on short tracks, recording a total of 22 wins, 122 top-five finishes, 243 top-10 finishes and 7,584 laps led.

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has started 216 NCS races at Martinsville, recording four victories, 26 top-five finishes, 68 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 17.7 and has led 1,378 laps. Roush Fenway also boasts two NASCAR Truck Series wins in 46 starts at Martinsville (fall of ’03 and ’05).

Roush Fenway Martinsville Wins

1992-1 Martin Cup

1997-2 Burton Cup

2000-1 Martin Cup

2002-2 Busch Cup

2003-2 Wood Truck

2005-2 Craven Truck