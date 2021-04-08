Search
Statement on Taylor Gray

By Official Release
﻿MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 8, 2021) – David Gilliland Racing driver, Taylor Gray, was involved in a single-car accident last night in Statesville, N.C. Gray was transported to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition.

﻿The Gray family appreciates your thoughts and prayers and asks that you respect their privacy at this time.

Gray, who currently drives in the ARCA Menards Series, is scheduled to make his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Richmond (Va.) Raceway on Saturday, April 17. Gray’s participation in the event will be determined at a later time.


Official Release
