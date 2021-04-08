RichMar Florist Extends Partnership with Spencer Boyd

Mooresville, NC (April 8, 2021) – Spencer Boyd announced today that RichMar Florist has returned to sponsor his No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado in 2021. The two connected in 2020 just as the pandemic hit by sending digital flowers during the lockdown with their “spreading cheer program”.

“RichMar is a great advocate for racing at all levels,” noted Spencer Boyd. “They love interacting with fans on social media so I’m delighted to have them in my corner in 2021. Plus, Mother’s Day is coming up so it is a great reminder for all of us to send Mom flowers from RichMar.”

The bright colors of RichMar Florist will grace the Youngs Motorsports ride for one primary-sponsored race this season and several associate races.

“We love working with Spencer,” said Jonathan Morrissey Vice President of RichMar Florist. “He is a fan-favorite and all around great guy. We are looking forward to another great season together!”

The duo will always send digital flowers upon request. To request Spencer to send virtual flowers to someone that needs them, tag Spencer or RichMar in a social media post on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter at the accounts below.

Spencer Boyd

Facebook: SpencerBoydRacingFanPage

Instagram: @SpencerBoydpr

Twitter @SpencerBoyd

RichMar Florist

Facebook: RichMarFlorist

Instagram: @RichMarFlorist

Twitter @RichMarFlorist