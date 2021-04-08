Update on Taylor Gray

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 8, 2021) – David Gilliland Racing driver Taylor Gray, underwent surgery earlier today at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C. for a fractured L4 vertebra. Gray will also undergo another surgery in the coming days for a fractured left foot and ankle due to the accident. Gray is expected to make a full recovery.

Gray will not make his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start in the No. 17 entry at Richmond (Va.) Raceway on April 17 as previously scheduled. The No. 17 has been withdrawn from the Richmond event.