Tickets On Sale Now for ARCA Menards Series Race at Iowa Speedway, July 24

NEWTON, Iowa (April 9, 2021) – A limited number of tickets are on sale now for Iowa Speedway’s July 24 ARCA Menards Series race. Fans can lock in their seats now to catch all the exciting racing action as it returns to The Fastest Short Track on the Planet by visiting IowaSpeedway.com or by calling 866-787-8946.

Tickets start at just $19 and youth 12 and under are free. In addition to grandstand and Newton Club ticket options, there are also a limited number of Terrace Camping packages available along the backstretch and Turn 4 of the 7/8-mile asphalt oval. General camping will not be available for the event and all Terrace Camping packages must be purchased in advance.

Several protocols and safety measures have been implemented for fans in attendance. For more information on protocols in place for the ARCA Menards Series race at Iowa Speedway, please visit IowaSpeedway.com/protocols.

For more information about Iowa Speedway and the July 24 ARCA Menards Series race, please visit IowaSpeedway.com.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour), one local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series) and three international series (NASCAR Pinty’s Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) is among the leading and most versatile auto racing sanctioning bodies in the country. Founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum, the organization administers more than 100 events each year in multiple racing series, including the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards, the ARCA/CRA Super Series and the ARCA Midwest Tour, plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways.