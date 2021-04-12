Meyer Shank Racing Targets Fast Start to 2021 INDYCAR Season at Barber

MSR begins fifth year of INDYCAR competition with second-consecutive full-season INDYCAR campaign

Pataskala, Ohio (12 April 2021) – Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) will open its fifth season of INDYCAR competition this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park. The team will return with Jack Harvey in the No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda for the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama on Sunday (3:00pm ET, NBC, SiriusXM Ch. 205).

The last five race seasons have seen MSR grow from an Indianapolis 500-only entry to a full-season team with a planned expansion program through multiple seasons. Now, with a podium finish, 10 top ten finishes and two front row starts Meyer Shank Racing and Harvey are aiming for their inaugural INDYCAR win this season.

MSR has expanded to a two-car program for part of the 2021 season, with Helio Castroneves joining the effort starting with the Indianapolis 500 in May.

Harvey is coming off of a productive two-day Indianapolis 500 test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway which saw the team run through several simulations in preparation for the Month of May. Both Harvey and Castroneves completed two full days of Indy 500 testing.

“The test went really well for us,” said Mike Shank. “We were able to get through everything that we needed to and we ended the final day eighth and tenth in top speeds. We’re feeling good leaving Indy and now we’re ready to bring that momentum to the season opener at Barber.”

MSR will be making its second appearance at the 2.38-mile natural terrain road course. Since Harvey’s 2019 Barber outing – which saw him make a run to 13th – the team has had the opportunity to test at the Alabama circuit. Collecting valuable data and preparing for the 80 feet of elevation change that Barber boasts, MSR and Harvey are eager to kick off the INDYCAR season on a high note.

“I love going to Barber,” said Harvey. “Our test that we had there in November looked pretty solid and I was happy with the car. I think that everyone is ready for the season to start. And not that we are kicking right back to normalcy, but being back at the track and racing, that’s our normal. The team has worked super hard in the off season, I feel like I’ve worked really hard in the off season, and I just want to go to Barber and get the result that I know this team is capable of.”

The Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama weekend will kick off on Saturday, April 17th with just two practice sessions followed by qualifying (PeacockTV, SiriusXM Ch. 205). Coverage of the event will begin on Sunday, April 18th at 3:00pm ET on NBC (XM Ch. 206, Sirius Ch. 211).