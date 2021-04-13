Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama Fast Facts

Race weekend: Saturday, April 17 – Sunday, April 18

Track: Barber Motorsports Park, a 2.3-mile, 17-turn road course (clockwise) in Birmingham, Alabama

Race distance: 90 laps / 207 miles

Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation.

Firestone tire allotment: Six sets primary, four sets alternate, one additional set available for rookies for use in first practice.

2019 race winner: Takuma Sato, 1:55:46.8076, 107.272 mph. No race in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

2019 NTT P1 Award winner: Takuma Sato, 1:08.5934, 120.711 mph. No race in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Qualifying lap record: Sebastien Bourdais, 1:06.6001, 124.324 mph, April 23, 2016

NBC Sports race telecasts: Qualifying, 10 p.m. ET Saturday, NBCSN (tape-delayed); Race, 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC (live). Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer for NBC’s coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, alongside analysts Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy.

Peacock Premium live streaming: All NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice sessions and qualifying will stream live on Peacock Premium, NBC’s direct-to-consumer livestreaming product.

INDYCAR Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is the chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton and Nick Yeoman. Jake Query is the turn announcer. The Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama race (3 p.m. ET) airs live on network affiliates, Sirius 211, XM 205, indycar.com and the INDYCAR Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. All NTT INDYCAR SERIES practices and qualifying are available on indycar.com and the INDYCAR Mobile app, with qualifying also airing on XM 205.

At-track schedule (All Times Local/Central Time):

Saturday, April 17

10-10:45 a.m.: NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice #1, Peacock Premium

1:40-2:25 p.m.: NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice #2, Peacock Premium

4:55-6:10 p.m.: Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama qualifying (Three rounds of knockout qualifications), Peacock Premium (live); NBCSN (Tape delayed at 10 p.m. ET)

6:15 p.m.: NTT P1 Award Presentation (pit lane)

Sunday, April 18

10:30-11 a.m.: NTT INDYCAR SERIES warmup, Peacock Premium

2 p.m.: NBC on air

2:35 p.m.: “Drivers, start your engines”

2:42 p.m.: Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama (90 laps/207 miles), NBC (live)

Race Notes: