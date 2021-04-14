Brett Moffitt – Richmond Raceway Race Advance

Richmond Raceway 250 | Richmond Raceway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 Niece Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Brett Moffitt

Moffitt on Racing at Richmond: “I always enjoy short track racing,” said Moffitt. “Richmond is a fun and challenging track to race at. I know everyone has been working hard to prepare our Niece Equipment Chevrolet for Saturday’s race. I’m excited and our team is ready to go.”

Moffitt at Richmond: Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway marks Moffitt’s second start at the track in the Series. Last season, Moffitt started and finished fourth, leading 32 laps.

In two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Richmond Raceway in 2020, Moffitt earned two top-20 finishes, with a best finish of sixth.

Moffitt also has two NASCAR Cup Series starts at Richmond Raceway, both coming in 2015.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.