Jett Noland – Richmond Raceway Race Advance

Richmond Raceway 250 | Richmond Raceway Race Advance

Team: No. 44 Hype Motorsports/Noland’s Roofing Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Jett Noland

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport, @JettNoland50

Noland on Racing at Richmond: “I’m really looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of the Niece Motorsports No. 44 this weekend at Richmond Raceway,” said Noland. “With my short track background, I’ve had this weekend circled on my calendar as a real opportunity to both grow my knowledge-base behind the wheel of the truck, and show what I can do.”

“I can’t thank my partners, Noland’s Roofing and Hype Motorsports enough for continuing to support my efforts on the track. I know Niece Motorsports and my new Crew Chief Matt Noyce will have a solid hot rod together for me.”

Noland at Richmond: Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway marks Noland’s first start at the .75-mile track, and his second start overall in the Series.

On the Truck: The No. 44 Chevrolet will race with support from Hype Motorsports and Noland’s Roofing.

Hype Motorsports aims to help drivers create and promote their own unique brands through tried-and-true brand development techniques and new-age marketing.

Noland’s Roofing is a family-owned, Florida licensed general contractor and roofing contractor. Noland’s roofing offers free, no obligation estimates and 14 different financing vendor options for roofing, siding, windows, insulation, gutters, painting, cabinetry and much more. Noland’s Roofing prides itself on repairing roofs right the first time, with no hidden costs.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.