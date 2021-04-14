DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Advance: Richmond

Saturday, April 17

Track: Richmond (Va.) Raceway, .75-mile oval

Race: 6 of 22

Event: ToyotaCare 250 (250 laps, 187.5 miles)

Schedule

Saturday, April 17

Race: 1:30 p.m. ET (FOX Sports 1)

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Built Ford Tough F-150

Deegan makes her sixth start of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season in the No. 1 Built Ford Tough F-150 on Saturday afternoon at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

Deegan will be making her first ever start on the .75-mile oval at Richmond. The Ford driver will start from the 14th position.

The Truck Series ran its most recent race three weeks ago at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway dirt track. The rain delayed event resulted in a 19th-place finish for Deegan.

The Bristol dirt track is the only Truck Series start Deegan has a on a track less than one-mile in length.

Veteran crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. has called two Truck Series races in his career at Richmond, which includes finishing runner-up with Todd Bodine in 2005.

Deegan Quotes:

What is it like growing up in a motorsports family with your dad and younger brothers?

“I think I really truly have a motorsports family with my dad doing it is his whole life. It’s been cool to watch my brothers move up the ranks in their motocross racing and to see my dad still racing. Racing is definitely in our blood for sure.”

Did you feel your time in off-road racing has helped you in stock car racing?

“I definitely think off-road racing has really helped. I would say that it has really prepared me to be comfortable being uncomfortable in a stock car.”

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150

Gray has one career start at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. He started the race 19th and finished 16th in September of last year.

The No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 will start 11th for Saturday’s 250-lap event. This marks the highest starting position for the team this season. The previous best starting position was 14th at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March.

On tracks shorter than 1-mile in length, the New Mexico native has four starts in the Truck Series with one top-five and one top-10.

In five starts this season, Gray has best finishes of 12th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and 13th at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway dirt race.

Gray on Richmond:

“It’s nice to keep creeping forward in the lineup each week. Obviously, we would always like to start as far up as possible, but 11th is the best so far this year and should put us in a good position to contend for stage points. My only experience at Richmond was the race last season, so I’m looking forward to learning as much as possible during the race and hopefully we can stay inside the top-10 all day.”