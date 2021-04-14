Ryan Truex – Richmond Raceway Race Advance

Richmond Raceway 250 | Richmond Raceway Race Advance

Team: No. 40 Marquis 900 Wishes Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ryan Truex

Truex on Racing at Richmond: “Richmond is a difficult track,” said Truex. “But I’m looking forward to getting back on pavement after Bristol. I have 10 starts there in Xfinity and Cup, but Saturday’s race will be my first time there in a truck. Richmond has very normal characteristics of a short track, but it is a lot slicker than other places we go – you are fighting front and rear grip on the exit of the corners. My team has been working hard on our short-track program and I’m confident we’ll have a strong run for Andrea, Viera and everyone at Marquis and Make-A-Wish.”

Truex on Marquis 900 Wishes Paint Scheme: “It’s really an honor to carry 900 really special Make-A-Wish names this weekend at Richmond,” said Truex. “I’m honored to work with Marquis and for the work that they do with a truly incredible organization like Make-A-Wish. This might be my first Truck Series start at Richmond, but I have a lot of Xfinity and Cup experience here that I think will pay off. I’m excited for Saturday afternoon’s race.”

Truex at Richmond: While it is Truex’s first start in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Richmond Raceway, the 29-year-old driver is no stranger to the .75-mile track, with seven NASCAR Xfinity Series starts to his credit. In those seven starts, Truex has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.

Truex also has three NASCAR Cup Series starts to his credit, with his most recent coming in 2014.

On the Truck: The No. 40 Chevrolet will carry Marquis and Make-A-Wish colors at Richmond Raceway.

In celebration of 900 wishes granted in partnership with Make-A-Wish®, the Marquis® No. 40 Chevrolet will bear the names of all 900 wish kids—from Andrea to Viera—on the truck bed. Over 20 years ago, Andrea’s wish for a hot tub inspired the enduring partnership between Marquis and Make-A-Wish. Andrea’s signature graces both doors, and eight-year-old Viera’s wish marks this 900th milestone. In honor of World Wish Day on April 29th, please donate at wish.org/promotions.

Marquis, an employee-owned company founded in 1980, builds world-class hot tubs in the USA. Designed with cutting-edge features, Marquis hot tubs deliver the ultimate hydromassage experience, costing less to operate, and requiring the least amount of maintenance. Marquis is proud to craft spas designed to enhance health and well-being.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.